The League of American Bicyclists recognized the City of St. George’s efforts to build better places for people to bike with a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award.

Dave Larson Dave Larson loading...

St. George has 67 miles of paved trails and 21 miles of on-street bike lanes and joins 501 communities nationwide in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone.

The award recognizes St. George for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.

“Building an America where bicycling is truly safer and easier for everyone means strengthening our nation economically, environmentally and socially. That’s why we’re proud to celebrate both new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities joining our movement to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “This round of awards is also a testament to the community leaders and local bike advocates who are joining the League in raising its standards of what it means to be a Bicycle Friendly Community.”

Portrait of a senior couple on cycle ride at the park Wavebreakmedia Ltd loading...

St. George is one of 32 new and renewing awardees, joining a total of 501 current Bicycle Friendly Communities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. This BFC award recognizes St. George’s commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, regular bike events that promote and encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies and bike infrastructure.

“This designation helps validate the efforts of so many people who have made St. George a great place to ride a bike,” said Lloyd Sutton, active transportation coordinator for the City of St. George. “Our extensive trail network is the most obvious reason we were named a Bicycle Friendly Community, but many other factors contributed such as our Complete Streets policy and city employees who dedicate time to bicycle-related issues and programs.”

Image Source Image Source loading...

While the award process considers very visible elements such as bike infrastructure, other essential elements include efforts around adult and youth bike education, and encouragement through events like Bike to Work Day. The rigorous application process includes an opportunity for local bicyclists and active transportation advocates to provide input on their experiences and perceptions of bicycling in their community.

The five levels of the BFC award – diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category – provide a clear incentive for communities to continuously improve. Awarded communities must renew their status every four years to ensure that they not only maintain existing efforts, but also keep up with changing technology, national safety standards and community-driven best practices.

More information

www.bikeleague.org/community

About the League of American Bicyclists

The League of American Bicyclists leads the national movement to create a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone. With a history dating to 1880, the League is committed to engaging diverse communities and building a powerful, unified voice for change around protecting and promoting bicyclists’ rights.