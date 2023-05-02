St. George is a recreation haven and biking is one of the activities tourists and locals love to do which makes it the perfect place for National Bike to School Day.

May just so happens to be National Bike Month which celebrates the benefits of riding a bike. So, during the month there are several activities and events held all over the country where people get out and ride. One of these events is National Bike to School Day which changes annually but falls on May 3 this year.

In fact, this whole week seems to be about getting out and riding bikes in Southern Utah. With Ironman 70.3 this weekend, biking is on the minds of many people here, especially the kids. So, what even is National Bike to School Day?

The National Day Calendar says the holiday focuses on safety while bike riding, a healthy lifestyle, and community. Schools and communities all over the nation use the day to bring attention to traffic rules, adding more physical to an everyday schedule and encouraging drivers to share the road.

How to Celebrate National Bike to School Day:

Bike to school with the family or neighborhood friends

Go on a group ride around the neighborhood and practice road safety

Check your biking equipment

Post your bike ride to social media with #NationalBikeToSchool Day

The first-ever National Bike to School Day was held on May 9, 2012, in conjunction with the League of American Bicyclists National Bike Month. There were 49 states and the District of Columbia that held just under a thousand local events that year.