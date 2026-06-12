Dramatic Body Cam Footage Showing St. George Police Rescuing Tenants at Bella Vista Apartment Fire

The St. George Police Department has released harrowing body-worn camera footage that captures the intense, heart-pounding moments officers raced against time to evacuate a burning apartment building early Sunday morning. The video offers a raw, firsthand look at the chaotic rescue operations at the Bella Vista apartment complex on 400 East Riverside Drive, where a massive inferno eventually destroyed or severely damaged 20 units.

Kicked In Doors

With the fire igniting around 2:30 a.m. while residents were asleep, the footage reveals a terrifying reality: the building’s main fire alarms failed to sound. Realizing the immediate danger, officers took matters into their own hands. The newly released video shows police frantically running from unit to unit, kicking down locked doors, smashing windows, and shouting commands into dark, smoke-filled rooms to wake up oblivious families.

Trapped Tenants

The most gripping segments of the footage document the rescue of the building's most vulnerable. Viewers see officers yelling at adults to run through the haze while physically lifting and carrying terrified children and household pets down darkened stairwells to safety. In one tense sequence, officers coordinate to rescue a resident trapped on a second-floor balcony.

Eight Officers Treated for Smoke Inhalation

Thanks to the swift, decisive actions captured on camera, every single resident was safely evacuated. The extreme conditions took a toll on the first responders; however, eight officers were hospitalized for smoke inhalation during the rescue, though all have since been released. For a community processing a devastating displacement, this footage stands as a powerful testament to the bravery of local law enforcement.