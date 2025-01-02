Body of Canadian Man Located in Utah After Avalanche and Search

A three-day search operation ended in tragedy after authorities located the body of a 38-year-old Canadian man in Millcreek Canyon.

Our news partners with ABC4 Utah reported on the search efforts through an article written by Derick Fox and Trevor Myers.

The article said, “The hiker has been identified as David Ethier, 38, of Canada. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team recovered his body on Tuesday after officials said an avalanche “swept him under the snow” while he was hiking with his dog on Saturday, Dec. 28.”

The dog managed to survive the ordeal, being found by authorities with the canine directing the search team to the body of Ethier.

The article said, “The sheriff’s office was first notified about the overdue hiker on Sunday, and sent out search and rescue teams, according to a press release. Weather conditions suspended the search on Sunday, but efforts resumed on Monday morning.”

We’ll provide more details as officials release more information on the case. In the meantime, here’s another news article we published earlier this week.

26,000-Year-Old Ice Age Era Fox Unearthed Deep in Utah Cave

Scientists digging for fossils with a transparent image of a fox in the foreground of the image. Image made in Canva. loading...

Utah scientists have discovered the skeleton of a red fox dating back to the Ice Age 26,000 years ago in the Uinta mountains.

Our news partners from ABC4 Utah reported this new discovery with an article written by Ryan Bittan. Big thank you to Bittan and ABC4 Utah for the information.

Bittan wrote, “It is the most complete skeleton of an Ice Age mammal found in the region. The team of scientists, formed from the Utah Division of State Parks and the USDA Forest Service Ashley National Forest, along with a group of local cavers, recovered the skeleton deep in Uinta Mountains’ Whiterocks Cave.”

Officials stated in a press release that the skeleton had been in that cave so long that the pyramids in Giza hadn’t even been built yet, and it was certainly before humans started farming crops in the area.

Bittan wrote, “The skeleton, which has since been named ‘Roxy,’ was found nearly a half-mile deep into what experts called a ‘less accessible’ part of the cave’s back, leading experts to wonder how the fox got so deep in complete darkness. As of now, no one on the team of scientists is sure how or why it happened, and they even have differing opinions on the matter.”

Officials from the Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum called the skeleton a gorgeous specimen, and they can’t wait for the public to come see Roxy at the museum in the future.

More information, including images of the skeleton, can be found in Bittan’s article on ABC4 Utah.