Boo! Do You Have What It Takes To Scare Your Neighbor?

Staheli Farms is looking for scary people.

Well, you don't have to be ugly or mean, you just need to be, well, scary.

This was posted today by our friends at Staheli Family Farm:

Staheli Farm Field of Screams is still Hiring for their Haunt Scream Team this fall. We are doing interviews this week so if you are interested you can message me and I can send you a link to get that set up.

You can message Brittney Nicole or you can go to the Staheli Family Farm Facebook page to learn more, but be forewarned they are asking for a few resume checkpoints.

For instance, you must be available to work every weekend in October (dedicated to work the full Field of Screams season), you must be able to work hard and handle dark environments and Staheli is hoping applicants have theater or haunting experience.

Staheli Family Farm also issues this warning:

"This haunted attraction utilizes strobe lights, extremely loud noises, fog effects, realistic props, cinematic gore, power tools, uneven flooring, tight spaces, and in some cases no lights at all. It is intended to be frightening. Performers are specifically trained to scare you."

Although they already had a job fair, Staheli is still looking for motivated and interested "scarers" for the Field of Screams, their most popular attraction. The Field of Screams opens on Sept. 29 and goes through Halloween at the end of October.

If you want to work at Field of Screams or just on the Farm, click here for an online application.

