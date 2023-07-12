Brave The Heat And Check Out These Events In St. George Parks

It is National Park and Recreation Month and the city of St. George is celebrating with two fun events in the next few days.

City leaders are reminding Southern Utah residents that St. George is stronger, more vibrant and more resilient because of parks and recreation.

Check out these upcoming events in association with the celebration this month:

July 17 : Grand Opening of Redwood Tree Park is set for 6 p.m. at the park located on 2859 S. Redwood Tree Circle. Free hot dogs will be served while supplies last.

: Grand Opening of Redwood Tree Park is set for 6 p.m. at the park located on 2859 S. Redwood Tree Circle. Free hot dogs will be served while supplies last. July 28: Movie in the Park features Zootopia with a start time of about 8:45 p.m. at Historic Town Square. Free popcorn will be served before the film begins.

“Being able to enjoy recreation in our wonderful city parks is a big reason why I love St. George and choose to be part of this community,” said Shane Moore, Director of Parks and Community Services for the City of St. George. “We have awesome events in July that give our residents a chance to gather and celebrate the great things that come as a result of having outstanding parks and recreational opportunities.”

The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is the leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to building strong, vibrant and resilient communities through the power of parks and recreation. NRPA and the City of St. George encourage everyone who supports parks and recreation to share how it has improved their lives, as well as why their local park and recreation professionals are important to them.

On social media, use the hashtag #WhereCommunityGrows to share your messages.