A fire broke out Wednesday at 2500 E Waters Edge, which is just south of the Virgin River, on Mall Dr Tuesday.

The fire began around 4 p.m. and has consumed brush out near the trails just off the roadway. There have been no reports of how contained the fire is, but emergency crews are at the scene. The St. George Police Department warns locals to stay away while fire crews work.

The wind is gusting up a bit more this afternoon which is aiding the fire plus there is a large amount of available fire fuel.

It has also not been reported if any structures or houses have been in the fire path or if any of the local places will need to evacuate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

