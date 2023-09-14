KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 53

Statewide News – 09/14/23

Senator Mitt Romney Will Not Run for Re-Election

Utah Senator Mitt Romney will not be returning for a potential second term.

The 76-year-old Senator told the Washington Post on September 13 that it’s time for a new generation to “step up” to “shape the world they’re going to live in.”

Senator Romney said he would be less productive if he was to run for a second term since he would be in his mid-80s before the end of his theoretical second term.

This comes during a time where many Americans are criticizing both President Joe Biden, and former President Donald Trump for their respective ages as the 2024 election approaches.

Warning: Sensitive Nature

Accused Serial Rapist Arrested in Salt Lake

Ivan Romero, an accused serial rapist from California, was arrested by authorities in Salt Lake County on September 13.

The 25-year-old has various aggravated rape charges out of Modesto, California, where he allegedly attacked several people who were working as sex workers.

Authorities report that he’s currently not wanted for charges in Utah, but there is a possibility more victims may come forward in the near future.

Open Streets is Back in Salt Lake City

Open Streets, a popular event that takes place on Main Street in Salt Lake City, will return to Utah’s capital city on September 15.

The event will close off traffic to Main Street so that various forms of entertainment and food stalls can take to the streets for blocks on end.

Erin Mendenhall, the mayor of Salt Lake City, announced the return of the event on September 13, and said she and the city council are happy to bring the event back for the fourth year in a row.

Some highlights of the event include free music and a mini-golf course through Main Street.

Centerville Implements New Road Crossing System

The city of Centerville is attempting to make crosswalks safer for elementary school students by installing the new HAWK road crossing system.

Rather than using a school zone speed limit to minimize danger, this “High Intensity Activated Cross Walk” uses flashing red lights to stop traffic when it’s needed most.

The new system has been installed by Stewart Elementary School, where statistics say about 100 students cross the street each day.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the HAWK crossing system is the safest way for pedestrians to cross the street.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 09/14/23

DUI Arrest in Cedar City Following Crash

A 21-year-old woman from Cedar City was arrested after a rear-end collision in the afternoon of September 13.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) after reportedly causing a crash in the parking lot of the Intermountain Health’s Cedar City Imaging Center.

The suspect along with the woman in the other vehicle were both taken to Cedar City Hospital after the crash, and the suspect was arrested shortly after and booked into the Iron County Jail.

St. George Wants Something Big for Empty Lot

Across the street from Ancestor Square in St. George sits an empty lot of 3.61 acres, and the City of St. George is looking for someone to build something big on that property.

Firms that have an interest in the lot can submit a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) by October 20 to be considered for building something that “will play an integral part in the redevelopment of downtown.”

