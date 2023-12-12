The Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be doing its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16.

To recognize the sacrifice and efforts of military members, this ceremony is held each year at Tonaquint Cemetery, the City of St. George said in a press release. This year’s keynote speaker will be Gold Star Mother Bronwyn Mount, mother of Bradly “Cooper” Mount, who died in 2020 while serving in the U.S. Army.

“Anyone who remembers seeing the packed streets of downtown St. George, filled with people waiting to pay their respects to Cooper Mount, knows this is a community that reveres its military veterans,” said Mayor Michele Randall. “This year’s Wreaths Across America event is a great opportunity to show appreciation for the sacrifices they have made.”

The ceremony has been happening for 12 years on every third Saturday of September at the cemetery.

The Wreaths Across America has three goals:

Remember the fallen.

Honor those who have served.

Teach children the value of freedom.

After the ceremony, the St. George Police Department will escort the volunteers to St. George Cemetery to lay remembrance wreaths.

“Locally, over 2,100 wreaths were laid on the graves of our veterans buried at both Tonaquint and St. George cemeteries with hundreds of volunteers helping,” said Valerie King, event organizer for the Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. “This is a community event in every sense, and we hope to see a lot of people join us once again at Tonaquint Cemetery on December 16.”

There will be veterans representing each branch of military service from the Cold War to more recent conflicts participating in the ceremonial wreath dedication.

The event will take place at 10 a.m.