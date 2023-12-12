Wreaths Across America To Remember Military Sacrifice

Wreaths Across America To Remember Military Sacrifice

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

The Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be doing its annual Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 16. 

To recognize the sacrifice and efforts of military members, this ceremony is held each year at Tonaquint Cemetery, the City of St. George said in a press release. This year’s keynote speaker will be Gold Star Mother Bronwyn Mount, mother of Bradly “Cooper” Mount, who died in 2020 while serving in the U.S. Army.  

“Anyone who remembers seeing the packed streets of downtown St. George, filled with people waiting to pay their respects to Cooper Mount, knows this is a community that reveres its military veterans,” said Mayor Michele Randall. “This year’s Wreaths Across America event is a great opportunity to show appreciation for the sacrifices they have made.” 

The ceremony has been happening for 12 years on every third Saturday of September at the cemetery.  

The Wreaths Across America has three goals: 

  • Remember the fallen. 
  • Honor those who have served. 
  • Teach children the value of freedom. 

After the ceremony, the St. George Police Department will escort the volunteers to St. George Cemetery to lay remembrance wreaths.  

“Locally, over 2,100 wreaths were laid on the graves of our veterans buried at both Tonaquint and St. George cemeteries with hundreds of volunteers helping,” said Valerie King, event organizer for the Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution. “This is a community event in every sense, and we hope to see a lot of people join us once again at Tonaquint Cemetery on December 16.” 

There will be veterans representing each branch of military service from the Cold War to more recent conflicts participating in the ceremonial wreath dedication.  

The event will take place at 10 a.m.

 

Wreaths Across America Ceremony December 18, 2021

More than 2.4 million wreaths were placed on veterans’ headstones at 3,136 locations across the United States on December 18, 2021. The initiative is spearheaded every year by the non-profit group Wreaths Across America. The group was started in 1992 by Morrill Worcester, a businessman from Maine was began laying wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery. Now, with the mission of “Remember, Honor, Teach,” the groups lays wreaths at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations. 

Gallery Credit: Kristine Bellino

Filed Under: city of st. george, utah veterans, veteran, Wreaths Across America
Categories: Articles, kdxu news, local news, Southern Utah News, St. George City
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KDXU 890 & 92.5