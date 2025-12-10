The holiday season means packed bags and gift-giving, but before you wrap everything up, remember that the TSA has a very specific "Naughty List" of items that are strictly prohibited in carry-on and sometimes checked luggage at St. George Regional Airport.

Here are five common holiday items you absolutely cannot take on the plane, according to Airport Operations Specialist Jen Jensen:

Snow Globes (and Large Liquids): Because snow globes contain liquid, Jensen reminds everyone that they are subject to the TSA's 3-1-1 rule. Any globe larger than 3.4 ounces (the size of a tennis ball) must go into your checked bag. If you can't tell the size, check it! Hiking Poles: You may want to squeeze in a quick hike up Angel’s Landing or The Butterfly Trail. It’s best to put your poles in your checked luggage. If your hiking poles have permanent, non-removable blunt tips or if you ensure the sharp carbide points are entirely covered and cannot be used as a weapon, they might be permitted. But better not to risk it… Wrapped Gifts: While not strictly prohibited, Jensen says the TSA reserves the right to open any wrapped gift if it needs to inspect its contents. Save yourself the hassle (and wasted paper) and wrap gifts upon arrival, or use gift bags instead.

To be safe, check the St. George Regional Airport Page and the TSA page to avoid mishaps during your Southern Utah holidays.