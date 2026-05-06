“Genasys Protect” System Launches in Washington County. Here’s How It Can Save Your Family…

Washington County Levels Up Emergency Safety with Genasys Protect

Washington County has officially launched Genasys Protect, a state-of-the-art digital tool designed to revolutionize how residents receive evacuation information during wildfires, floods, and other local emergencies. This rollout comes as part of a proactive effort to provide clear, real-time updates as the region enters a period of heightened fire risk.

Know Your Zone, Know Your Risk

The heart of Genasys Protect is its zone-based system. Emergency managers have divided the county into pre-established evacuation zones, each with a unique ID. Instead of waiting for a vague description of an affected neighborhood, residents can now visit protect.genasys.com and enter their address to find their specific zone.

The platform utilizes a familiar "Ready, Set, Go" color-coded map to communicate evacuation statuses:

Green (Normal): No current threat.

Yellow (Advisory/Ready): Be aware of a potential threat in your area.

Orange (Warning/Set): Prepare to evacuate; there is a significant danger.

Red (Order/Go): Evacuate immediately.

A Multi-Layered Communication Strategy

While Genasys Protect provides a visual, interactive map that includes fire perimeters and road closures, it is designed to complement—not replace—existing systems. Public safety officials emphasize that residents must still register for the Citizen Alert System at 911register.com to receive automated phone calls, texts, and emails during a crisis.

Eyes On Multiple Locations

The Genasys Protect app also offers a "Save Location" feature, allowing users to track up to five specific addresses—such as a workplace or a child’s school—and receive push notifications if those zone statuses change. By providing a unified platform for both first responders and the public, Washington County is ensuring that when every second counts, the community has the clear direction needed to stay safe.