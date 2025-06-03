Tragedy struck in Washington County Saturday night, when a side-by-side UHV crash left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 10:30 p.m. to Cottonwood Springs Road, after a caller reported finding a rolled-over Polaris Razor.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said two 25-year-old men found near the UHV were unresponsive when first responders arrived.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was rushed to St. George Regional Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance and remains in critical condition.

The crash occurred between Yellow Knolls Trail and Mesa Rim Trail, just east of Snow Canyon and Winchester Hills. Due to the severity of his injuries, authorities have not yet been able to speak with the surviving rider.

The WCSO is urging off-road enthusiasts to exercise caution when out on the trails.

Just over a week ago, (May 24), two UTVs collided in the Quail Lake area of Hurricane, resulting in injuries. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene.

And last month (April 17) a teenager died following a UTV accident in the BLM Sand Mountain OHV Area adjacent to Sand Hollow State Park..

A Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), often called a side-by-side, is an off-road vehicle designed for both work and recreation.

UTVs are known for their two- to six-person seating arrangement and their four-wheel-drive capability, offering a more stable and comfortable ride than traditional ATVs.

UTVs have several potential drawbacks, including higher cost, larger size leading to reduced maneuverability in tight spaces, and the risk of rollovers, especially in adverse terrain or when carrying additional passengers.

Furthermore, some UTV models may not be designed to handle extreme conditions or require more maintenance than smaller, simpler ATVs.

A basic small UTV costs somewhere between $5,000 and $8,000, although many consumers opt for the more extravagant (and street legal) UTVs that cost around $20,000.

The Polaris Razor listed in the accident report likely cost upwards of $23,000.

