The St. George Police Department will celebrate National Bike Month by hosting the 3rd annual Roll With Patrol Community Bike Ride on May 6.

The expected course for the bike ride is the Mayor’s Loop, a 5.3 mile stretch of the Virgin River Trail. The Echo Unit of the SGPD will lead the charge during the community bike ride.

The St. George Bicycle Collective will be in attendance to help inflate tires and assist with other las minute bike repairs during the event.

Southwest Utah Public Health Department will also be at the event to hold prize drawings throughout the bike ride.

The Utah State University Extension and Healthy Dixie Committee will present their “Bike Blender,” where they will create smoothies powered by you, hence the name.

Lloyd Sutton, the Active Transportation Coordinator for the City of St. George, commented on the beauty of the Virgin River Trail in press release for the Roll With Patrol Event.

Sutton said, “Roll With Patrol is such a fun event showing off St. George’s incredible system of trails...Every time I’m on the Virgin River Trail, I’m amazed by the gorgeous scenery and the comfort of being able to bike for miles without crossing a road. This event highlights the importance of our community’s commitment to promoting active transportation and fostering a culture of wellness.”

The Roll With Patrol community bike ride with the SGPD will start at 5:45 p.m. at Crosby Confluence Park at 1953 S. Convention Center Drive with the actual ride starting at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free to attend, and no registration is required. Those wanting a less rigorous experience can participate in the one-mile version of the bike ride. Refreshments will also be provided during the event.

