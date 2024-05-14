KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 211

Statewide News – 05/14/24

Community Mourns Loss of Sgt. Hooser During Funeral

Friends of family of fallen Santaquin Police Sergeant Bill Hooser expressed words of love and gratitude to the man during his funeral on May 13.

Sgt. Hooser was unfortunately killed while on duty on May 5 when semi-truck driver Michael Aaron Jayne allegedly ran over the officer while fleeing from a traffic stop.

The late officer’s family and co-workers said Sgt. Hooser was one-of-a-kind husband and father. His loved ones also expressed how he was an inspiration for the younger officers on the force.

Michael Aaron Jayne Could Face Death Penalty

Utah law experts report Michael Aaron Jayne, the semi-truck driver who allegedly killed Sgt. Bill Hooser on May 5, could face the death penalty.

According to several attorneys, the state has 60 days after the preliminary hearing to push for the death penalty. If not the death penalty, Jayne will spend 25 years to life in prison without parole for his crimes.

On top of being charged with the murder of Sgt. Hooser, Jayne reportedly kidnapped a woman and was keeping her in the semi-truck at the time of the murder. This means Jayne is facing charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder, and aggravated kidnapping.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/14/24

Brush Fire in Hurricane Threatens Several Homes

Workers with the Hurricane Valley Fire District responded to reports of a brush fire on the evening of May 13 that was threatening several homes around 1019 W. 200 S. in Hurricane.

According to a statement from the Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue Facebook page, fire crews arrived on the scene just six minutes after the initial report. They were able to extinguish the flames before it could spread to the homes in the area.

The statement also reported that a group of juveniles are suspected of starting the fire when they were down in Gould Wash earlier that evening.

Golf Carts Now Legal to Drive on Certain St. George Streets

The city council for the City of St. George has unanimously approved an ordinance that will allow people to drive golf carts on certain city streets under specific conditions.

The new ordinance is something that law enforcement has been requesting for some time due to concerns of kids using golf carts on city roads, endangering those around them.

Other

Fun fact about Stockton Myers, the writer of Sunrise Stories.

Tomorrow is the birthday of Stockton’s dad. Brad Myers has been a general surgeon in the St. George area for over 30 years, and he’s almost ready to retire. He’s one of Stockton’s biggest inspirations in terms of love, work ethic, and positive attitude. He’s also a man of few words, but those words usually stick with Stockton and his siblings for as long as they can still think.

Happy Tuesday!