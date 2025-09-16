A new report says Charlie Kirk's suspected killer confessed to the murder before his arrest.

The Washington Post says Tyler Robinson told friends on the social platform Discord, "Hey guys, I have bad news for you all -- it was me at UVU yesterday. I'm sorry for all of this."

The Post says the message was sent about two hours before he turned himself in to authorities.

Strained Campus

Meanwhile, Utah Valley University students will return to class tomorrow for the first time since Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on campus.

Students were sent home immediately after the incident but were allowed to collect books and belongings last Friday. Counselors will be available on campus for students and staff.+

Aiding and Abetting?

New police documents are shedding light on the moments after the shooting at Utah Valley University that left Charlie Kirk dead.

According to FOX 13 News, a man identified as 71-year-old George Zinn approached an officer right after the gunfire and yelled, “I shot him, now shoot me.”

Even after a pat-down revealed no weapon, Zinn repeated the claim. Later at the police department, he said he made the false confession to draw attention away from the real shooter, and that he wanted to be a martyr.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah residents are grappling with the news that the actual suspect, Robinson, grew up in Washington City.

More than 300 people gathered Sunday for a community vigil, determined to show the world their community is stronger than the violence.

Political Response

In Washington, D.C., Senator Mike Lee is calling for the reinstatement of Cold War-era media regulations. He says the spread of online propaganda played a role in Kirk’s assassination.

Lee plans to introduce legislation reviving the Smith-Mundt Act, renaming it the Charlie Kirk Act. He argues the measure is needed to stop government-funded political messaging from influencing domestic audiences.

The push comes as online petitions have gained traction, with more than 80,000 signatures nationwide. Even former President Donald Trump has signaled support by resharing posts calling for the law’s return.

Charges

Utah County prosecutors have formally charged Robinson in connection with last week’s fatal shooting.

At a press conference today, District Attorney Jeff Gray announced Robinson faces aggravated murder, a capital felony. The charge carries a possible death penalty, with additional enhancements for victim targeting and committing the crime in the presence of a child.

Robinson is also charged with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, again with the same enhancements, along with two counts of obstruction of justice, two counts of witness tampering, and a misdemeanor for committing a violent offense in front of a child.

Prosecutors say the case represents one of the most serious sets of charges ever brought in Utah County, and they intend to pursue it to the fullest extent of the law.

