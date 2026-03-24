St. George’s 30th Anniversary Fishing Derby Set

The St. George Fishing Derby is celebrating a major milestone this year, marking its 30th anniversary with another day focused on family, fun and the outdoors. The 2026 event is set for March 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Upper Tawa Pond, where children ages 12 and under are invited to cast a line and experience the joy of fishing.

MEANINGFUL MEMORIES

The annual derby is a partnership between Southern Utah Anglers and the City of St. George, with a mission that goes beyond just catching fish. Organizers say the goal is to introduce young people to a lifelong skill while creating meaningful memories with family and friends. Rick Rosenberg of Southern Utah Anglers says moments like watching kids catch their first fish — and seeing the excitement it brings families — are what keep the event going year after year.

RELAXING DAY AT THE POND

One of the highlights of the derby is that it’s completely accessible for beginners. Fishing poles and bait are provided at no cost, making it easy for any child to participate, even if they’ve never fished before. Families are encouraged to bring chairs, coolers and enjoy a relaxed day at the pond.

WIN PRIZES

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources will also be on hand, teaching kids proper fishing techniques and etiquette while helping them learn about conservation. Throughout the day, participants will have the chance to win donated prizes, adding to the excitement.

COMMUNITY FAVORITE

Supported by a wide range of local sponsors, the St. George Fishing Derby continues to be a community favorite. After 30 years, it remains a simple but powerful reminder of the value of getting kids outside, trying something new and enjoying the natural beauty of southern Utah.