Yellowstone & Marshals Star Luke Grimes to Play July 4th Benefit Concert in Springdale

Southern Utah is getting a star-powered summer event with a local mission behind it. Zion Forever Project has announced that actor and country artist Luke Grimes will headline the inaugural Red Rock Blue Sky Benefit Concert on July 4, 2026, at the O.C. Tanner Amphitheater in Springdale. The event is being promoted as a fundraiser for Zion National Park and is timed to coincide with America’s 250th anniversary, giving the holiday an added sense of occasion in one of Utah’s most iconic settings.

HISTORIC PRESERVATION

What makes this more than just another concert stop is the organization behind it. The Zion Forever Project is the official nonprofit partner of Zion National Park, with roots dating back to 1929. According to the National Park Service, the group helps support trail restoration, education, research, historic preservation, and other projects that benefit Zion and nearby public lands. That means this concert is not only a big entertainment draw for Springdale, but also a creative way to raise money for the long-term protection of the park that fuels so much of Southern Utah’s tourism economy.

PERFECT CHOICE

Grimes is a fitting choice for a red-rock Independence Day show. He has built a following that stretches beyond television through his growing country music career, and his official music site says a new album, Red Bird, is due out April 3. Zion Forever Project said Grimes will be joined by opening act Eli Shay and the Slouchers, adding a Utah connection to the lineup. For Southern Utah, this feels like the kind of event that blends scenery, patriotism, and park stewardship into one memorable summer night.

WATCH HERE: LUKE GRIMES "HOLD ON"