Former BYU Student Athlete Back in Court in Rape Case

The newest court appearance in St. George was brief but important: attorneys for both sides asked for more time to resolve evidentiary issues and witness matters ahead of Parker Kingston’s preliminary hearing, and the judge approved the request, moving that hearing to April 2, 2026. The court also agreed to remove Kingston’s GPS ankle monitor because prosecutors said he had remained compliant, but the judge left other release conditions in place, including no contact with the alleged victim or potential witnesses, no social media use, and a requirement that he stay out of Washington County except for court appearances. Prosecutors said those restrictions remain aimed at protecting the alleged victim’s safety.

DIGITAL & FORENSIC EVIDENCE COLLECTED

21-year-old Kingston, the former BYU wide receiver, has been charged here in Washington County with first-degree felony rape. Prosecutors say the case stems from a February 2025 report made by a 20-year-old woman at St. George Regional Hospital after an alleged sexual assault in Washington County. Investigators said they collected digital and forensic evidence and interviewed witnesses during a year-long investigation before charges were filed in February 2026. Kingston has maintained that the sexual encounter was consensual, according to prior reporting.

ANKLE MONITOR REMOVED

Earlier in the case, Kingston was held without bail, then released on $100,000 bail with strict conditions, including an ankle monitor that was removed Monday. Following his arrest, BYU said Kingston was no longer part of the football program, and KUTV reported he was also removed from academic programs. The hearing that was expected to include the accuser’s victim statement and witness questioning will now be postponed until next week.