Check It Out: Top Down St. George Is A Lot Of Fun

If you ask the average person what superpower they would like, you might get replies like, "X-ray vision,'" or "Super speed," or even "Limitless strength."

But a large portion of people would definitely respond that it would be super cool to be able to fly.

The ability to get somewhere fast, without having to worry about traffic lights or roadways, would be amazing.

And the ability get to the top of a mountain or rescue your cat from the top of a tree would also be outstanding.

But the biggest thing might be the view.

Imagine the incredible vistas, the new perspectives, the chance to reevaluate how you look at the world.

While getting a wish for superpowers granted would be fun, it's highly unlikely that a genie is going to drop in at your house and ask what you want.

Spending a few minutes on Google Earth is about as close as we're going to be able to get.

That's what I did today and it was fun to get a new perspective on some of the sites and locales that make us unique here in southern Utah.

While the photos are a few years old and we're still growing like crazy here in this area, I screen capped a few of the hot spots to give you a new perspective.

St. George and Santa Clara

Red Cliffs Mall

Exit 10

Intermountain Healthcare St. George

Tuacahn Center for the Arts

Hurricane and LaVerkin

Washington City

The Canyons Softball Complex

The Townsquare Media Building on North Bluff Street

St. George Temple -- pre renovation

Kolob Fingers

Angels Landing