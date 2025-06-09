Check Out The Complete List (With Some Surprises) Of Washington County Candidates

Friday was the deadline for candidates to file for office all over Washington County. 

Some interesting developments:

In St. George, incumbent Mayor Michele Randall will run against Jimmie Hughes, current city councilman. But this time the two will have to make it through a primary first as Aros Mackey and Brannon Raco also filed.

A different story in the county’s second largest city as no other candidates filed for mayor, so Kress Staheli will retain his seat unopposed. 

Jarett Waite and Ben Shakespeare will compete in Santa Clara for the mayor’s spot that is being vacated by Rick Rosenburg, who announced last month that he would not run again.

Ivins Mayor Chris Hart also announced last month that he would not run again, so Kevin Smith will be the new mayor of Ivins -- he is the only person to file for that office.

In Hurricane, Washington County's third largest city,  three candidates have filed to challenge incumbent Mayor Nanette Billings. They are Rick Crow, Gary Sanders and Clark Fawcett.

Here's a full list of the citizens who filed for office in Washington County (note -- more than three candidates for mayor means a primary will be necessary, while more than five candidates for city council means a primary is necessary as well).

St. George (approximate population 105,000)

Mayor

  • Brannon R. Raco
  • Michele Randall
  • Aros Mackey
  • Jimmie Hughes
City Council (2 seats)
  • Nathan Caplin
  • Greg Aldred
  • Jami Leavitt
  • Natalie Larsen
  • Shane Losee
  • Michele Tanner
  • Bryan D. Thiriot

Washington City (approximate population 35,000)

 Mayor

  •  Kress Staheli
City Council (2 seats)
  • Kim Casperson
  • Bret Henderson
  • Ed Tracy

Hurricane (approximate population 25,000)

Mayor
  • Nanette Billings
  • Rick Crow
  • Gary Sanders
  • Clark Fawcett
City Council (2 seats)
  • Shavene E. Butler
  • Cindy Charlton-Matejka
  • Lynn Excell
  • Katheryne Knight
  • Kevin Thomas
  • Michael C. Hirschi
  • David B. Imlay

 Ivins (approximate population 10,000)

 Mayor
  • Kevin Smith
City Council (2 seats)
  • Shad Johnsen
  • Wayne Pennington
  • Dillon Hurt

Santa Clara (approximate population 8,500)

Mayor
  • Jarett Waite
  • Ben Shakespeare

City Council (2 seats)

  •  Jimi Kestin
  • Mark W. Henrickson
  • Christa Hinton

La Verkin (approximate population 5,000)

 Mayor
  • Kelly B. Wilson
City Council (2 seats)
  • Amanda Barr

Hildale (approximate population 3,000)

Mayor
  • Donia Jessop
  • Guy Timpson

City Council

  • Ivan L. Black
  • Terrill R. Musser

Enterprise (approximate population 2,000)

Mayor
  • Brandon Guy Humphries
  • Mindee Davidson
City Council (2 seats)
  • Yvonne Colby
  • Justin Seegmiller
  • Craig Gardner
  • Ronald Alfred Lehm
  • Douglas R. Truman
  • Kanton Vause
  • Jerald Hunt

Toquerville (approximate population 1,800)

Mayor
  • Justin Sip
  • Dan Catlin
City Council (2 seats)
  • Wayne Olsen
  • Jenny Chamberlain
  • Dan Westwood
  • Gary Chaves
City Council (2-year term)
  • Valerie Preslar
  • Chuck Williams

Leeds (approximate population 1,000)

Mayor
  • Wayne Peterson
  • Alan Roberts
City Council
  • Daniel J. Brown
  • Alan Cohn
  • Doris McNally
  • Adam Ken Law
  • Aaron Price
  • Christine Marie Harvey
  • Troi Hoster
City Council (2-year term)
  • Daria Rex
  • Jeffery Douglas Allen
  • Rochelle Gardener
  • Kenneth Hadley

Apple Valley (approximate population 900)

Mayor
  • Mike Farrar
  • Walter Earl Josey
City Council (2 seats)
  • Kevin L. Sair
  • Scott Taylor
  • Travis Wells
  • Stephen Spencer
 City Council (2-year term, 2 seats)
  • Richard J. Palmer
  • Annie Spendlove
  • Margaret Ososki

Virgin (approximate population 800)

Mayor
  • Jean Marie Krause
  • Matther Reed Spendlove
City Council (2 years)
  • Valarie Wenz
  • Blake Shawn Spendlove
  • Paul Luwe
City Council (2-year term, 1 seats)
  • James. J. Kietzman

Springdale (approximate population 700)

Mayor
  • Barbara Bruno
  • Pat Campbell
  • Jeff A. McKee
City Council (2 seats)
  • Noel Benson
  • Jack Burns
  • Paul Zimmerman
  • Randy Aton
  • Tom Kanaston
  • Kathy LaFave
