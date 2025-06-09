Check Out The Complete List (With Some Surprises) Of Washington County Candidates
Friday was the deadline for candidates to file for office all over Washington County.
Some interesting developments:
In St. George, incumbent Mayor Michele Randall will run against Jimmie Hughes, current city councilman. But this time the two will have to make it through a primary first as Aros Mackey and Brannon Raco also filed.
Read More Here: Washington County Elections Heating Up As Candidates Step Forward
A different story in the county’s second largest city as no other candidates filed for mayor, so Kress Staheli will retain his seat unopposed.
Jarett Waite and Ben Shakespeare will compete in Santa Clara for the mayor’s spot that is being vacated by Rick Rosenburg, who announced last month that he would not run again.
Ivins Mayor Chris Hart also announced last month that he would not run again, so Kevin Smith will be the new mayor of Ivins -- he is the only person to file for that office.
In Hurricane, Washington County's third largest city, three candidates have filed to challenge incumbent Mayor Nanette Billings. They are Rick Crow, Gary Sanders and Clark Fawcett.
Here's a full list of the citizens who filed for office in Washington County (note -- more than three candidates for mayor means a primary will be necessary, while more than five candidates for city council means a primary is necessary as well).
St. George (approximate population 105,000)
- Brannon R. Raco
- Michele Randall
- Aros Mackey
- Jimmie Hughes
- Nathan Caplin
- Greg Aldred
- Jami Leavitt
- Natalie Larsen
- Shane Losee
- Michele Tanner
- Bryan D. Thiriot
Washington City (approximate population 35,000)
- Kress Staheli
- Kim Casperson
- Bret Henderson
- Ed Tracy
Hurricane (approximate population 25,000)
- Nanette Billings
- Rick Crow
- Gary Sanders
- Clark Fawcett
- Shavene E. Butler
- Cindy Charlton-Matejka
- Lynn Excell
- Katheryne Knight
- Kevin Thomas
- Michael C. Hirschi
- David B. Imlay
Ivins (approximate population 10,000)
- Kevin Smith
- Shad Johnsen
- Wayne Pennington
- Dillon Hurt
Santa Clara (approximate population 8,500)
- Jarett Waite
- Ben Shakespeare
- Jimi Kestin
- Mark W. Henrickson
- Christa Hinton
La Verkin (approximate population 5,000)
- Kelly B. Wilson
- Amanda Barr
Hildale (approximate population 3,000)
- Donia Jessop
- Guy Timpson
City Council
- Ivan L. Black
- Terrill R. Musser
Enterprise (approximate population 2,000)
- Brandon Guy Humphries
- Mindee Davidson
- Yvonne Colby
- Justin Seegmiller
- Craig Gardner
- Ronald Alfred Lehm
- Douglas R. Truman
- Kanton Vause
- Jerald Hunt
Toquerville (approximate population 1,800)
- Justin Sip
- Dan Catlin
- Wayne Olsen
- Jenny Chamberlain
- Dan Westwood
- Gary Chaves
- Valerie Preslar
- Chuck Williams
Leeds (approximate population 1,000)
- Wayne Peterson
- Alan Roberts
- Daniel J. Brown
- Alan Cohn
- Doris McNally
- Adam Ken Law
- Aaron Price
- Christine Marie Harvey
- Troi Hoster
- Daria Rex
- Jeffery Douglas Allen
- Rochelle Gardener
- Kenneth Hadley
Apple Valley (approximate population 900)
- Mike Farrar
- Walter Earl Josey
- Kevin L. Sair
- Scott Taylor
- Travis Wells
- Stephen Spencer
- Richard J. Palmer
- Annie Spendlove
- Margaret Ososki
Virgin (approximate population 800)
- Jean Marie Krause
- Matther Reed Spendlove
- Valarie Wenz
- Blake Shawn Spendlove
- Paul Luwe
- James. J. Kietzman
Springdale (approximate population 700)
- Barbara Bruno
- Pat Campbell
- Jeff A. McKee
- Noel Benson
- Jack Burns
- Paul Zimmerman
- Randy Aton
- Tom Kanaston
- Kathy LaFave