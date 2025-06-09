Friday was the deadline for candidates to file for office all over Washington County.

Some interesting developments:

In St. George, incumbent Mayor Michele Randall will run against Jimmie Hughes, current city councilman. But this time the two will have to make it through a primary first as Aros Mackey and Brannon Raco also filed.

Read More Here: Washington County Elections Heating Up As Candidates Step Forward

A different story in the county’s second largest city as no other candidates filed for mayor, so Kress Staheli will retain his seat unopposed.

Jarett Waite and Ben Shakespeare will compete in Santa Clara for the mayor’s spot that is being vacated by Rick Rosenburg, who announced last month that he would not run again.

Ivins Mayor Chris Hart also announced last month that he would not run again, so Kevin Smith will be the new mayor of Ivins -- he is the only person to file for that office.

In Hurricane, Washington County's third largest city, three candidates have filed to challenge incumbent Mayor Nanette Billings. They are Rick Crow, Gary Sanders and Clark Fawcett.

Here's a full list of the citizens who filed for office in Washington County (note -- more than three candidates for mayor means a primary will be necessary, while more than five candidates for city council means a primary is necessary as well).

St. George (approximate population 105,000)

Mayor

Brannon R. Raco

Michele Randall

Aros Mackey

Jimmie Hughes

City Council (2 seats)

Nathan Caplin

Greg Aldred

Jami Leavitt

Natalie Larsen

Shane Losee

Michele Tanner

Bryan D. Thiriot

Washington City (approximate population 35,000) Mayor Kress Staheli City Council (2 seats) Kim Casperson

Bret Henderson

Ed Tracy Hurricane (approximate population 25,000) Mayor Nanette Billings

Rick Crow

Gary Sanders

Clark Fawcett City Council (2 seats) Shavene E. Butler

Cindy Charlton-Matejka

Lynn Excell

Katheryne Knight

Kevin Thomas

Michael C. Hirschi

David B. Imlay Ivins (approximate population 10,000) Mayor Kevin Smith City Council (2 seats) Shad Johnsen

Wayne Pennington

Dillon Hurt Santa Clara (approximate population 8,500) Mayor Jarett Waite

Ben Shakespeare City Council (2 seats) Jimi Kestin

Mark W. Henrickson

Christa Hinton La Verkin (approximate population 5,000) Mayor Kelly B. Wilson City Council (2 seats) Amanda Barr Hildale (approximate population 3,000) Mayor Donia Jessop

Guy Timpson City Council Ivan L. Black

Terrill R. Musser Enterprise (approximate population 2,000) Mayor Brandon Guy Humphries

Mindee Davidson City Council (2 seats) Yvonne Colby

Justin Seegmiller

Craig Gardner

Ronald Alfred Lehm

Douglas R. Truman

Kanton Vause

Jerald Hunt Toquerville (approximate population 1,800) Mayor Justin Sip

Dan Catlin City Council (2 seats) Wayne Olsen

Jenny Chamberlain

Dan Westwood

Gary Chaves City Council (2-year term) Valerie Preslar

Chuck Williams Leeds (approximate population 1,000) Mayor Wayne Peterson

Alan Roberts City Council Daniel J. Brown

Alan Cohn

Doris McNally

Adam Ken Law

Aaron Price

Christine Marie Harvey

Troi Hoster City Council (2-year term) Daria Rex

Jeffery Douglas Allen

Rochelle Gardener

Kenneth Hadley Apple Valley (approximate population 900)

Mayor

Mike Farrar

Walter Earl Josey

City Council (2 seats)

Kevin L. Sair

Scott Taylor

Travis Wells

Stephen Spencer

City Council (2-year term, 2 seats)

Richard J. Palmer

Annie Spendlove

Margaret Ososki

Virgin (approximate population 800) Mayor Jean Marie Krause

Matther Reed Spendlove City Council (2 years) Valarie Wenz

Blake Shawn Spendlove

Paul Luwe City Council (2-year term, 1 seats) James. J. Kietzman

Springdale (approximate population 700)

Mayor

Barbara Bruno

Pat Campbell

Jeff A. McKee

City Council (2 seats)

Noel Benson

Jack Burns

Paul Zimmerman

Randy Aton

Tom Kanaston

Kathy LaFave