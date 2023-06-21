For most American’s the 4th of July is associated with fireworks and big barbeques. While that trend still exists in St. George, we have a little bit more to truly give it the St. George flair.

The City announced their plans for Independence Day 2023, with some returning favorites to add a little more zest like The Uncle Sam 4K, the Star Search Talent Show, and a traditional 4th of July parade.

The Uncle Sam 4K

This 4K fun run will take participants through many historic landmarks throughout downtown St. George. Officials from the city encourage any participants to wear patriotic attire during the event. The run will start at 6:30 a.m. with more details, including pricing, available on their website. Downtown St. George is also where most of the other festivities will be available through the rest of the day.

Star Search Talent Show

Looking to make a scene at the Independence Day festivities?

You’ll need to act fast as the auditions for this talent show will take place on Thursday, June 22, at the St. George Recreation Center. The top five in each of the three age groups that come out of the auditions will move on to the finale on the 4th of July. Cash and prizes will go to the top three winners of each age group.

Parade and Misc.

The rest of the day has plenty more to offer as well. Soon after The Uncle Sam 4K, the 4th of July parade will take place along Tabernacle Street. Carnival rides will also be available in Downtown St. George with live music playing all day. Lastly, The annual fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. and will come from the direction of Utah Tech University.