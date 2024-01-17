A local broadcasting network in Southern Utah is shutting down after about 30 years of operation.

The Community Education Channel has provided local broadcast content since 1995 and currently broadcasts on channels 22 and 108 on the TDS cable system and through the CEC YouTube channel.

These broadcasts include live coverage of high school and college sports in Washington County, assisting Utah Tech University with events such as the State of the University Address, and live streaming St. George City Council Meetings among many other responsibilities.

The Community Education Channel was created through a partnership between several Southern Utah cities and the now Utah Tech University.

The CEC will cease operation on June 30, 2025, after the board behind the network unanimously voted to cease operation during a public meeting on January 16.

Jarett Waite, the CEC board chair and Santa Clara council member said it wasn’t a decision they take lightly.

Waite said, “This was a difficult decision by the board...The collaboration with the cities, the county and Utah Tech these past years has allowed us to highlight the important work going on throughout Washington County.”

The five staff members employed by the CEC will continue to provide locally created content until the closing date in June 2025. This also gives the staff about a year and a half to find new work.

CEC General Manager Shawn Denevan commented on the situation through a press release.

Denevan said, “The June 2025 stop date for CEC operations allow us time for the cities and county to out their next steps in their own content creation. It allows our employees to consider their next steps in their careers.”

No word has been given on how the cities plan to fill the void that the CEC is leaving behind. It’s unknown who will broadcast the local high school and Utah Tech sporting events.