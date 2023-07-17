Welcome to another edition of Southern Utah Community Theater Watch. Here’s what you can expect to see from the various community theaters across Southern Utah from mid-July to the beginning of August, and yes, I can’t believe it’s already August either…I feel like I sound old when I say that.

St. George Musical Theater: Footloose – July 13 to August 26

Those of you who read the previous edition of SUCTW (going to have to work on that acronym) will remember that SGMT’s big musical to close at the summer is “Footloose.”

A lot of you will also remember that I’ve never actually seen the classic “dance like you’re breaking the law” musical.

Well, a TON of you messaged me and told me to get my act together and go see the dang thing…so yeah, I’m going to see it. When I see it however, I plan to write about my impressions of the classic with a twist, and I bet my second to last toe that you’re all going to love it.

In the meantime, all of you should go support the cast of “Footloose” at SGMT to support the wonderful people who are willing to run outside in over 100-degree weather to make it to their cue.

The Stage Door: Picasso at the Lapin Agile – July 27 to August 12

We’ve got a true play everyone! We sadly don’t see enough plays that aren’t musicals in Southern Utah. Yeah, we have Shakespeare in the Park and Kayenta, but not a whole lot from the main St. George area.

That’s why I was thrilled to learn about this play from Steve Martin (shout out to Bright Star) about Picasso and Albert Einstein meeting at a bar.

Yep, that’s the premise, and I’m going to be honest, I didn’t want to know anything more about it, because I want to be surprised! Go support this kind of theater as well, courteous of the folks at The Stage Door.

Fun Fact: They just announced their cast for Spamalot this fall, and I’m very excited for that one.

Hurricane Theatrical: Newsies – August 4 to September 9

I have a bunch of friends who are personally involved with this one, and I can say with the utmost confidence that you don’t want to miss this.

While this isn’t the first time Newsies has been done in Southern Utah, it’s always a thrill to see it in the region, whether it be from community or professional theaters.

Hurricane Theatrical is one of the few community theaters in Southern Utah that has a traditional proscenium stage, and it’s also the biggest stage out of most of the theaters in the region.

They tend to use that space to their advantage, so I’m very excited to see what Newsies has to offer at Hurricane Theatrical.

I’ll see you all the beginning of August with another edition of SUCTW…*sigh*…definitely need a better acronym.