Four local country music singers join forces for a Tribute to First Responders in the first of two Concerts in the Park during the month of September on Sept. 11 at Vernon Worthen Park at 7:30 p.m.

This patriotic country concert is intended to honor the first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks 22 years ago, and celebrate the efforts of those who serve us today.

“Every year from April through September on the second Monday of each month, we host a Concert in the Park. With this September’s second Tuesday landing on the 11th, it made sense for that concert to have a more patriotic and reflective feel,” said Michelle Graves, Assistant Parks and Community Services Director. “These local artists are quite accomplished, and I know that those who attend will leave feeling inspired.”

The artists performing that night include:

Eric Dodge : Inspired and changed by the events of 9/11, Dodge chose to stop letting fear hold him back. He started to share his gift of music in 2003 and has since released seven original albums.

: Inspired and changed by the events of 9/11, Dodge chose to stop letting fear hold him back. He started to share his gift of music in 2003 and has since released seven original albums. Alice Ericksen : Originally from Vermont, Erickson is a longtime local favorite who has been performing as a lead vocalist for years. She has performed at various events and festivals all over the state.

: Originally from Vermont, Erickson is a longtime local favorite who has been performing as a lead vocalist for years. She has performed at various events and festivals all over the state. Mikalene : Over 15 years ago, Mikalene began her professional country music career in Nashville, Tenn. With her musical background in guitar and piano, she has written and performed her own original music and published two albums.

: Over 15 years ago, Mikalene began her professional country music career in Nashville, Tenn. With her musical background in guitar and piano, she has written and performed her own original music and published two albums. Casey Lofthouse: Growing up on the country classics, Lofthouse has been influenced by many original artists including Johnny Cash, Buck Owens and Don Williams. With his talent for singing and passion for country music, he has enjoyed performing covers of classics with groups from all over Utah.

In addition to the performances of the headlining artists, a pre-show featuring three school bands from Washington County (Sunrise Ridge Intermediate School, Snow Canyon Middle School, and Crimson Cliffs Middle School) will start at 7 p.m.

These students are participating in a Service Through Music project by supporting our first responders and veterans and commemorating the events of 9/11.

“It’s exciting to see the students excited to support and participate in this local event — in this case especially because 9/11 is not a memory for them. They weren’t born yet,” said Peyton Smith, Community Arts Manager. “In performing for our community on that day, they are learning about our country’s history and recognizing the sacrifices made that tragic day.”

The band directors from the participating schools are part of the Band Directors Marching Band — a national group who will come together Thanksgiving Day to march in the 2023 Macy’s Day Parade. The Band Directors Marching Band will also participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at Ground Zero as part of the performances around the Macy’s parade.

The final Concert in the Park for 2023 is Sept. 29, featuring the Utah Tech University Pops (orchestra).