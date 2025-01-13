Maybe it's a disconnect between two generations.

Maybe it's helicopter parents speaking (out of turn) for their kids.

Or maybe the kids who will be attending a new high school in Heber Valley really do hate it.

So what is it they supposedly hate?

Trains. Yep, choo-choo trains.

Last month, Wasatch County School District proudly announced the name of its new high school to media outlets -- Iron Horse High School.

"The term 'Iron Horse' historically refers to steam locomotives and the railways of the 1800s. At the time, machinery was still largely powered by horses," exclaimed the school district in a press release. "(The) new high school pays tribute to its railroad heritage with symbols of power and resilience."

To be tabbed the "Iron Horse Thunder," with matching logo, the new school was a refreshing take on the recent run of "Valleys," "Canyons," "Hills" and "Fields" school names.

It looked like a home run for the Wasatch County School District.

But an online petition started by Lynne Allred, who has three kids set to attend the new school in the near future, garnished 700 signatures and caused the school board to reconsider the name.

“I feel like it wasn’t really representative of what we wanted as a people and as a community. It was just what a couple of people wanted,” Allred told the Park Record. “I want a revote that’s actually planned.”

So the school board, in response to the petition, has decided to reconsider.

“The board acknowledges the frustration the recent Iron Horse High School Thunder decision and process caused the community,” the board letter reads. “We remain committed to balancing the feedback from the community and the efforts of the board.”

The board has decided to send a survey out to potential students and their families with four choices for the new school name: 1.) The original Iron Horse Thunder; 2.) Deer Creek Riverhawks; 3.) North Fields Riverhawks; and 4.) Heber Valley Riverhawks.

“No kid wants to be a locomotive,” Allred said.

Of course, Thomas the Tank Engine fans, the little engine that could admirers and millions of model train and Railfans beg to differ.

Unfortunately, it looks like we may be in store for another "Field," or "Creek" or "Valley" school.

Here are a couple of Utah legends about school mascots:

In the early 1980s, the new West Jordan High School had a mascot naming contest and West Jordan Warriors won going away. However, the administration for the new school overruled the popular vote and chose Jaguars as the new mascot -- citing Taylorsville's decision to name its new school the Warriors. Jaguars had finished in third place in the voting -- behind Warriors and Wolverines.

And just a decade ago, Crimson Cliffs in Washington City was dubbed the Mustangs, but its colors were to be blue and silver. The future leaders of the school overruled public sentiment, saying the name Crimson Cliffs obviously implies crimson must be one of its official colors.

Its colors are now crimson, blue and white.

