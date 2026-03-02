Southern Utah Sports Fan’s Plight: SLC or Vegas?

In 2026, Salt Lake City is increasingly being discussed as a serious contender for MLB expansion, gaining national attention as baseball's expansion plans take shape. According to recent reporting, the Larry H. Miller Company and its partners are moving forward with a $3.5 billion Power District development on the city’s west side that could include a future major league ballpark. Baseball insiders and a report in The Athletic has even suggested that Salt Lake City and Nashville might emerge as frontrunners when MLB expands to 32 teams before Commissioner Rob Manfred’s planned 2029 retirement.

BOXES CHECKED

Proponents in Salt Lake argue that the region checks many boxes for expansion: a strong economy, broad public support, a site that’s shovel-ready, and a growing population eager for big-league sports. The Power District project is positioned as more than a stadium, a mixed-use community hub that could revitalize the city while uniting fans across Utah. Polling by local pro-sports advocates shows significant enthusiasm for an MLB franchise among Utahns.

SOUTHERN UTAH SPORTS CONFLICT

But for many sports fans in Southern Utah, the calculus isn’t so simple. Proximity plays a huge role: Las Vegas is closer and already a major professional sports hub with the Raiders (NFL), Golden Knights (NHL), and soon the A’s (MLB), drawing attention and allegiance from fans who find weekend games and tailgates just a short drive away. The pull of Vegas teams is especially strong among younger fans and casual followers.

VEGAS LIGHTS OR FAMILY ROOTS

Still, Southern Utah’s deep social and family ties to the Salt Lake City area remain powerful. Many residents have relatives in northern Utah and grew up rooting for teams there, connections that often influence where lifelong loyalties land. This cultural link keeps dreams of cheering on a future Utah MLB club very much alive, even as Las Vegas’s lights shine brighter for local fans.

ICE TIME

The decision Southern Utah fans face isn’t hypothetical; we’re already living it in the NHL. With the arrival of the Utah Mammoth in Salt Lake City, hockey fans now have a true in-state option. But for years, many locals adopted the Vegas Golden Knights, thanks to Las Vegas’ proximity and the franchise’s immediate success, including a Stanley Cup run. Now, fans in places like St. George sit between two allegiances: the excitement and accessibility of Vegas versus the pride of supporting a Utah-based team. That same tug-of-war could play out if Salt Lake lands an MLB franchise while Las Vegas fields the A’s. Geography, family ties, tradition, and state pride would all compete for loyalty, and Southern Utah would once again find itself right in the middle.

NORTH VS. SOUTH

If an MLB team in Salt Lake ever arrives, it could usher in a new era of baseball passion across the state, bridging Southern and Northern Utah around a shared home-team pride.