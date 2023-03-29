Crimson Cliffs High School Part of Statewide Threat Hoax

(Washington City, UT) -- Police say they got a report of a potential shooter at Crimson Cliffs High School in Washington City Wednesday morning around 10:00. The information was immediately relayed to the on-site school resource officer who started a search, along with school administrators. No actual threat was found. It was just one of many similar hoaxes around the state. Authorities say no one was injured as police say they're now trying to track down the origin of the phone calls, which appear to have originated outside the US.

Governor Cox issued a statement saying: "We're aware of the multiple hoax calls claiming active shooter situations in various schools across our state. These calls are taken very seriously and are immediately looked into by state, local and federal law enforcement agencies." Governor Cox goes onto urge all Utahns to be vigilant.

