Last year, Forbes Advisor ranked Utah as one of the worst states in the country for drivers, calling a solid percentage of Utah residents “confrontational.”

It's a phenomenon that befalls many of us when we drive away from our homes or workplaces.

We get tense, upset, angry, frustrated and impatient with traffic, other drivers, pedestrians, inanimate objects ("Stupid traffic light!") and even our own vehicles ("Why won't you go faster!").

Scientists have tried to explain it. From the American Psychological Association:

Psychologists are studying what makes some people more prone to road rage and how to keep them from becoming a danger on the road. Environmental factors such as crowded roads can boost anger behind the wheel. Certain psychological factors, including displaced anger and high life stress, are also linked to road rage. In addition, studies have found that people who experience road rage are more likely to misuse alcohol and drugs.

But the truth is, even the most mild-mannered of us can become, well, jerks, behind the wheel.

In ranking Utah third worst overall for road rage, Forbes Advisor said:

Utah has the highest percentage of drivers who report another driver has cut them off on purpose (49.5%).

The Beehive State has the highest percentage of drivers who say another driver has tried to block their car from merging or changing lanes (42.5%).

It has the third-highest percentage of drivers who say another driver has tailgated their car (64.5%).

Utah also has the fifth-highest percentage of drivers who have been yelled at, insulted, cursed at or threatened by another driver (31.5%).

In the past three years, Utah has seen more than 20 road rage incidents that ended in the destruction of physical property or physical injury.

Last year a 27-year-old Spanish Fork man was killed during a road rage incident.

Males age 20-29 are the most likely to exhibit road rage, although I've seen plenty of men around 40-years-old here in Southern Utah and I've actually seen quite a few young females act unreasonably on the roads.

So what can we do? Here are some tips from AAA:

1. Give Yourself Enough Time

A potential cause of anger while driving is feeling rushed due to traffic, construction, or other drivers. If you're short on time while driving to your destination, you may feel frustrated if you come across a situation that slows you down, which might cause you to drive in a more hurried, risky way.

2. Be Understanding

While you can't change another driver’s anger, you may manage your response to their behavior. At times, people make mistakes on the road. Your fellow drivers may be living with stress or could have experienced a temporary lapse. They may be a new driver or may be having a bad day.

3. Avoid Engaging With Angry Drivers

You might encounter a reckless, angry, or aggressive driver. Perhaps a motorist will drive aggressively near you or direct their displaced anger at you because of how you drove near them. When high-anger drivers do this, try not to engage. Responding to reckless driving, shouting, or gesturing with similar expressions of anger may escalate the situation and make it more hazardous.

4. Avoid Driving While Already Angry

If you're in a heightened state before getting behind the wheel, road rage could exacerbate your emotions and cause you to engage in riskier driving. Research shows that driving while angry may drastically increase the likelihood of an accident.

5. Utilize Relaxation Methods In The Car

Specific proven techniques for preventing unhealthy expressions of anger can be practiced in the car. For example, listening to calming music has been shown to improve the mood of those who experience anger while driving. Additionally, studies show that mindfulness practices can be done on the go.

My friend Tyler Todd offers this final bit of advice: "Leave early and slow down."

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

For more information on the rankings, please read the full article from Forbes Advisor. Utah only lost to Missouri ranked No. 2, and California which is ranked as the worst state for confrontational drivers.

Get our free mobile app