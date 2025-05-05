A huge crash on I-15 just south of Mesquite claimed the lives of two Moapa Valley children and sent five more people to the hospital.

It also closed the northbound half of the freeway for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon.

Traffic coming from Las Vegas was backed up for miles as officials cared for the wounded, cleaned up debris and reconstructed the accident, which took place about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Interstate was partially open Sunday evening, with the freeway opening up completely 12 hours after the accident at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Police said two juveniles were pronounced dead at the scene, four people were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries and one person was flown by Mercy Air and is in critical condition.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol reported that the incident involved multiple vehicles.

The Mesquite (Nev.) Police Department said the crash happened near mile marker 100 near Moapa Valley.

Friends and family of the Hardy family, who were involved in the crash and lost two children to the accident, took to social media to express their condolences.

Sadly, a fraudulent GoFundMe page has already been set up and family and friends are asking anyone interested in helping the Hardy family financially to donate directly to Mersadie Hardy at @Mersadie-hardy through the Venmo app.

"And most importantly, please lift this family in your prayers. They need strength, peace, and healing beyond what this world can offer," Bailey Logue wrote in a Facebook post.

