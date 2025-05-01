Sadly, two people lost their lives when they either fell or jumped off (authorities aren't sure which) off Inspiration Point in Bryce Canyon National Park earlier this week.

The two people who died have been identified as 45-year-old Matthew Nannen and 58-year-old Bailee Crane.

They were discovered Tuesday after reportedly climbing over a railing at Inspiration Point and falling about 380 feet.

Authorities believe the pair, who were living out of a U-Haul, died late Monday or early Tuesday.

The cause of the fall remains under investigation.

But one positive miracle has come out of the tragedy.

The couple's cat, named Mirage, also went down off the cliff, but somehow survived.

The 12-year-old tabby was inside a pet carrier and tumbled the 380 or so feet from Inspiration Point.

Maybe using up several of its remaining nine lives, Mirage was rescued at the bottom of the cliff with a few minor injuries, but apparently nothing life-threatening.

According to a report by KUTV, Best Friends Animal Shelter has taken over care of the cat, after initially having been taken in by Pawz Dogs boarding facility in Panguitch.

Best Friends is located near Kanab, roughly 70 miles from where the tragedy occurred.

The carrier Mirage went off the cliff in resembled more of a duffel bag than a pet carrier and Best Friends staff are saying the fact that the cat survived was miraculous, especially since Mirage suffered what seems like only minor injuries.

Staff say the cat was a little beat up, but alert, friendly and was eating and drinking on its own.

X-rays and other imaging was pending to find out if the cat had any broken bones or internal injuries, but Best Friends officials said the cat didn't show signs of any other complications.

It is the second miracle pet story this week.

Earlier this week, a miniature dachshund was found alive and well after somehow surviving nearly a year and a half in the Australian wilderness.

A couple lost their dog Valerie while visiting Kangaroo Island in Australia back in 2023.

They spent a week searching to no avail and assumed their little dog had fallen victim to any one of the countless predators that live on the island.

That all changed in March when word started to spread of sightings of a dog with a pink collar.

It took rescuers weeks of tracking and setting traps for Valerie, who was eventually caught after 529 days on her own.

The dog has been returned to its owners.

