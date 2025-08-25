Do you cuss? Like, a lot?

Intellectuals say cursing, or cussing, is a telltale sign of low intelligence.

Others use the occasional expletive for emphasis.

Depending on what industry you work in, it may just be a part of the everyday vernacular.

Kids snicker when they hear curse words, especially if they are "allowed" to use the word themselves (try taking a 10-year-old on Washington Dam Road and you'll see what I'm talking about).

Most people are pretty tolerant of curse words, especially if you leave the BIG one out (starts with an "F").

There are many (myself included) that wince when others use the Lord's name in vain. Unfortunately, that has become all-too-common and even socially acceptable.

One thing is sure, if you want to hear cuss words, Maryland is the place to be.

A new study reveals people in Maryland curse the most in the U.S.

According to a global study from word finder service WordTips, Maryland takes the number one spot in the USA, Louisiana takes number two, and Georgia comes in third.

WordTips analyzed more than one-point-seven million Tweets that were geotagged by location. Overall, the U.S. is ranked number one for most potty-mouthed country in the world, followed by the UK and Australia.

As for Utah, no, we are not the state that uses the least curse words. But we're close.

For every 1,000 messages posted on X, Utah Tweeters used 28.4 curse words, bringing the Beehive State in at fifth best in the nation in keeping it clean.

South Dakota was by far the best in the USA, with just just 21.0 curse words per 1,000 messages. Vermont was second at 24.3, followed by North Dakota (26.3) and Rhode Island (28.1).

Some other highlights (or lowlights): Texans used 44.3 curse words in the study, while Californians cursed at a rate of 44.4 per 1,000 Tweets. Surprisingly, New York came in at the middle of the pack, with 40.7 swear words per 1K Tweets. The District of Columbia was not part of the study, but considering it is right next to nation-leading Maryland, well, guilt by association.

As far as cities go, WordTips said Columbus, Ohio, swears the most.

And according to Wordtips, the "f-bomb" is the most common swear word used by Americans.

LOOK: These are the 100 best cities to raise a family Stacker collected 2023 data from Niche to compile a list of the top 100 cities to raise a family, based on school systems, crime rates, and more. Gallery Credit: Emily Sherman