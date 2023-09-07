To celebrate the United States Patent and Trademark Office designating the Utah Tech University Library as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center, the university is hosting a grand opening celebration this month.

Set to take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19 on floor 2M of UT’s Holland Centennial Commons, the grand opening event will feature remarks from USPTO representatives, Utah Tech President Richard “Biff” Williams and UT Provost Michael Lacourse. Following the open house, a public seminar on how to protect intellectual property will be offered from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The seminar is free to attend, but seating is limited and pre-registration is required at utahtech.libcal.com/event/10883990.

“Being designated as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center by USPTO is an enormous honor,” John Burns, reference and electronic resource librarian at Utah Tech, said. “This center is a gigantic leap forward for the institution and it will help investors, entrepreneurs, educators, students and legal professionals learn more about the patent and trademark process.”

As a Patent and Trademark Resource Center, the Utah Tech Library will offer community members access to resources provided by the USPTO’s network of intellectual property experts, ultimately enhancing entrepreneurs’ ability to file patents and get them granted. Services provided at the new resource center include, but are not limited to, workshops on intellectual property, an introduction to patent searching and patent classification, literature on a variety of IP subjects and access to patent search databases.

“As the PTRC representative here at Utah Tech University, patrons of the center will have access to me to help them get started with the patent and trademark process,” Burns said. “They can contact me to get a wealth of information setting them off and running.”

Additionally, the center will advance Utah Tech’s mission as a polytechnic university dedicated to providing career preparation and hands-on learning experiences to students and community members alike.

“Aligned with the polytechnic mission of Utah Tech University, our students, faculty and staff consistently create innovative solutions to solve problems in real world applications,” Burns said. “With our designation as a Patent and Trademark Resource Center, we will not only help the campus, but also the community with intellectual property leading to enhanced economic development, personal growth and achievement.”

For more information about Utah Tech’s Patent and Trademark Resource Center, visit utahtech.libguides.com/patents.