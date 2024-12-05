CVS Shutting Down All Utah Walk-In “MinuteClinics” by Saturday

CVS is shutting down all of their walk-in MinuteClincs in Utah by the end of the week.

The walk-in clinics, which provided treatments like vaccinations, sports physicals, and COVID-19 tests, will no longer be offered at the few CVS pharmacies in the state by Saturday, Dec. 7.

Instead, CVS told KSL NewsRadio about how they will focus on future growth and design the next evolution of “community health destinations.”

The purpose behind the MinuteClinics was to provide cheaper immediate care compared to urgent care clinics.

Many CVS pharmacies in in Utah will still offer vaccines for diseases like flu and COVID-19.

MinuteClinic will still be available in a virtual format by entering your symptoms and CVS location near you. You can then schedule an appointment with a medical professional to get your symptoms evaluated and treated.

As for the workers affected by the shutdown, CVS has yet to comment on the topic.

Elderly Man Declared Dead After Auto-Pedestrian Collision in Cedar City

An 88-year-old man is dead after an auto-pedestrian fatality Wednesday evening in Cedar City.

Authorities arrived at the scene where they found the man trapped underneath the vehicle in a parking lot near 100 N. and 100 W.

A new release was provided by the Cedar City Police Department via their social media summarizing what’s known about the case.

Operations Lt. JR Robinson said, “On December 4, 2024, at approximately 6:40 PM, police officers responded to a report of an accident in a parking lot of the 100 N block of 100 W. Upon arrival, first responders discovered an 88-year-old male trapped beneath a vehicle. The victim was extricated with the assistance of emergency responders, and immediate life-saving measures were administered.”

The man was declared dead after first responders attempted life-saving measures.

Robinson said, “Despite these efforts, the victim tragically succumbed to his injuries. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members. This incident remains under active investigation by the Cedar City Police Department.”

The CCPD then expressed their condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim. We’ll provide more details as soon as we know more.