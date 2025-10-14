President Dallin H. Oaks was announced today as the 18th President and Prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The announcement was made during a live broadcast from Salt Lake City, Utah. President Oaks was sustained and set apart today, October 14, 2025.

In The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the prophet is chosen through a divinely inspired process. When the prophet passes away, the First Presidency is dissolved, and the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, led by the longest-serving Apostle, assumes leadership, confirming the new Prophet through revelation and priesthood authority.

President Oaks, 93, succeeds President Russell M. Nelson, who passed away September 27, 2025.

The new leader of a global faith of more than 17 million members has called President Henry B. Eyring, 92, and President D. Todd Christofferson, 80 to serve with him as first and second counselors in the First Presidency, the Church’s highest governing body.

President Oaks also announced that President Jeffrey R. Holland, 84, will be the President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Oaks was born and raised in Provo, Utah.

He studied accounting at Brigham Young University (BYU), then went to law school at the University of Chicago, where he was editor-in-chief of the University of Chicago Law Review and graduated in 1957 with a JD.

Oaks was a law clerk for Chief Justice Earl Warren of the U.S. Supreme Court, then spent three years in private practice at Kirkland & Ellis before returning to the University of Chicago as a professor of law in 1961.

He taught at Chicago until 1971, when he was chosen to succeed Ernest L. Wilkinson as the president of BYU.

Oaks was BYU's president from 1971 until 1980.

Oaks was then appointed to the Utah Supreme Court, serving until his selection to the LDS Church's Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 1984.

