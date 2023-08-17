Delish Thursday: Bacon Lovers Unite!

Hi Friends!

August 20th is National Bacon Lovers Day!

Every single one of the men in my family LOVES bacon and so I have learned to appreciate it, too! I also learned that if I found a recipe that contained bacon, it would be a hit.

One funny story concerning bacon: For our son Austin’s graduation we took him and his friends out for a special meal. Austin ordered something with bacon (I don’t recall what he ordered, but I know it had bacon because he always ordered something with bacon!)

Anyway, unbeknownst to us, he kept a piece of his bacon as a memento. Years later, on the eve of his wedding, Austin was packing up his belongings and in one of his memento boxes he found that piece of bacon!

And believe it or not, it still looked somewhat edible! As far as I know, he still has that piece of bacon somewhere! Knowing him, he’ll probably deed it to his children after he is gone!

Today’s recipe is my husband's all-time favorite breakfast enchilada recipe, and the enchiladas are topped with bacon bits!

This recipe is great for a few reasons: It is easy to make, you can make it the night before and cook it the next day or make it the same time you are going to eat it and it tastes amazing (according to my husband and co-workers he has shared leftovers with)!

Happy Bacon Lovers’ Day!!!

attachment-baconench loading...

BREAKFAST ENCHILADAS

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

1 lb. breakfast sausage, browned and crumbled

1/2 medium yellow onion, finely diced (optional)*

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

8 to 10 (8 inch) flour tortillas

6 eggs

1 cup heavy whipping cream*

1 cup milk*

1 Tbsp. all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. salt

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

Instructions:

In a large frying pan, cook the sausage and onion together crumbling the sausage as you brown it. Drain the grease and put the sausage mixture into a mixing bowl to cool for a few minutes. In another large bowl, beat the eggs, whipping cream, milk, flour and salt. Set aside. After the sausage mixture has cooled for a few minutes, stir in 1 cup of cheese. Place 1/3 cup of sausage/cheese mixture down the center of each tortilla. Roll up each tortilla and place them seam-side down in a greased 9X13” baking dish. Pour the egg mixture over the tortillas. At this point you can cover the baking dish and place in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours or you can bake immediately. When ready to bake, sprinkle the remaining cup of cheese over the tortillas followed by the crumbled bacon. Cover the baking dish with foil and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes. Remove the foil covering and bake 10 more minutes until the eggs are set and the cheese is melted.

Notes:

*You can use onions or if you prefer, chives are another tasty option.

For a lighter calorie version, you can just use 2 cups of milk.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.