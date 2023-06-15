Delish Thursday: Happy Father’s Day … Or Happy Carnivore’s Day

Hi Friends,

As you know, this weekend is Father’s Day weekend. Have you thought about your menu yet?

For most of you it should be fairly easy because if you ask any man what he wants for dinner, most men won’t say “a fresh, crisp salad” or “a nice bowl of fruit.”

No, no, the majority of men ask for some type of meat. Men are carnivores, they just are! It probably dates back to Tyrannosaurus T-bones and brontosaurus burgers.

So, the recipes I am sharing with you for Father’s Day are my two favorite men’s favorite meals: My husband loves barbecued ribs, and my dad loves meat loaf.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there, but especially to the two greatest men I have ever known, my husband and my dad, and some other pretty great guys I know and love too, my sons, brothers and brothers-in-law. I hope you all have a relaxing, wonderful and meat-filled day! I LOVE YOU!

“Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad.” Anne Geddes

Ben’s Barbecued Ribs

Ingredients:

3 1/2 pounds pork ribs

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 tsp. seasoning salt or BBQ seasoning

1/2 tsp. black pepper

3 Tbsp. liquid smoke

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion, sliced

1 cup cola

barbecue sauce

Directions:

Spray the inside of a large slow cooker with cooking spray.

Remove the inner skin from the ribs.

Cut the ribs into 4-inch slabs.

Mix the brown sugar, seasoning salt, pepper, liquid smoke and garlic.

Rub the brown sugar mixture into the ribs.

Layer the sliced onions and ribs in the slow cooker.

Pour the cola over the ribs.

Cover and cook on low for 8 to 9 hours or until tender.

When the ribs are almost done, preheat your oven to broil.

Remove the ribs from the slow cooker and place them on a foil lined baking sheet.

Baste the ribs with barbecue sauce and place under the broiler.

Watch carefully and remove from the broiler when barbecue sauce begins to bubble and glaze.

Serve with extra barbecue sauce.

Dad’s Day Meatloaf

Baking time: 50 to 60 minutes

Meatloaf:

2 pounds ground beef

1 cup quick oats

2 eggs

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon mustard seasoning

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon black pepper

pinch of salt

Topping:

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

2 tablespoons honey

4 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9” x 13” baking dish with cooking spray.

In a large bowl, mix the ground beef, oats, eggs, Worcestershire sauce, mustard seasoning, 1/2 cup barbecue sauce, honey, pepper and salt together.

When meat mixture is completely combined, form into a large loaf in the oven proof baking dish.

In a small bowl, whisk together the topping ingredients and spread half on top of the meatloaf.

Bake the meatloaf for 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven and baste with the remaining topping.

Bake the meatloaf for another 25 to 30 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 160 degrees F.

Remove the meatloaf from the oven and let rest for 10 minutes before slicing.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.