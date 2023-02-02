Delish Thursday: Mississippi Chicken in the Heart of Utah’s Dixie
Hi Friends!
Getting together with friends, family, food and fun can't be beat!
And if the food is amazing it makes the whole experience that much better.
So, with that in mind, I give you a delicious finger sandwich recipe that will be enjoyed by everyone in your crowd. It is sure to please even the most finicky eater. I mean, how can one go wrong when one’s sandwiches are served on Hawaiian rolls, right?!
Mississippi Chicken Ranch Sandwiches
Makes: 16 Hawaiian Roll Sandwiches
Ingredients:
4 to 5 large chicken breasts
1/2 16 oz. jar pepperoncini slices (some people know them as banana pepper rings)
2 packets ranch dressing mix (powder)
1/4 cup (1/2 cube) butter, cut into slices
1/2 cup butter (1 cube), melted
1 pkg. Hawaiian rolls
Sliced pepper jack cheese
Powdered parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Place chicken breasts in the bottom of the slow cooker.
- Sprinkle ranch dressing powder over breasts.
- Pour half the jar of pepperoncini slices and juice on the chicken.
- Place the butter slices on top of the mixture.
- Cook on low for 7 hours or high for 4 hours.
- Check to see if chicken is fork tender. If chicken is fork tender, shred chicken.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut Hawaiian rolls in half.
- Place the bottom half of the rolls on a baking sheet.
- Spoon the shredded chicken over the Hawaiian rolls.
- Cover with slices of pepper jack cheese.
- Place the tops on the Hawaiian rolls.
- Brush the rolls with the melted butter.
- Sprinkle generously with parmesan cheese.
- Bake for 10 to 15 minutes until pepper jack cheese is melted.
- Serve immediately!
Delish Corner is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.