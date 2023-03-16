Hi Friends!

Last week I shared our favorite Cottage Pie recipe with you so you could have the recipe in time for St. Patrick’s Day. But what would be a St. Patrick’s Day meal without a delicious “green” dessert!

This recipe is for a cookie that is chocolate and green and delicious! And a bonus: no one can pinch you while you are eating them!!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day and I leave you with an Irish blessing:

“May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. May the sun shine warm upon your face; the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”

St. Patty’s Day Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

3/4 cup vegetable oil

1 3/4 cup sugar, divided

3/4 cup powdered sugar

3 Tbsp. water

2 eggs

1 Tbsp. vanilla

5 1/2 cups flour

1 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. cream of tartar

1 tsp. salt

Frosting:

1 cup butter, softened

4-5 cups powdered sugar

Splash of milk

1 tsp. mint extract

4 drops green food coloring

Drizzle:

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup heavy cream

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl cream together butter, vegetable oil, 1 1/2 cups sugar and powdered sugar. Mix until smooth and creamy. Mix in the water, eggs and vanilla. In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, cream of tartar and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until well combined. Cover bowl tightly and chill for 30 minutes. Put the remaining 1/4 cup sugar on a small plate. Grease a large baking sheet. Roll dough into balls (the size of a golf ball) and place on baking sheet about 3 inches apart. Dip a small glass bottom into the sugar and press down the cookies to about 1/2-inch thickness. Bake at 350 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes (they will look slightly doughy). While the cookies are cooling, make the frosting. Cream the butter. Add the powdered sugar a cup at a time until desired consistency (you may need to add a little milk to make it spreadable and creamy). Mix in the mint extract and food coloring. Generously frost each cookie. For the drizzle, put the chocolate chips and heavy cream in a microwaveable bowl. Microwave at 30 second intervals, stirring after each interval until the chocolate is melted. Drizzle over frosted cookies.

Note:

If you are a real mint lover, you could substitute the chocolate chips in the drizzle for Andes mints. If you decide to do this, you won’t need the heavy cream. Just place the mints in a microwave safe bowl and heat, stirring every 30 seconds until mints are melted. Then drizzle over the cookies.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.