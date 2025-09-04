Jim doesn't want to be part of the problem.

He wants to save water, get rid of most of the grass in his yard and help Southern Utah conserve.

One problem: Jim hates rock landscapes.

"We understand that, and we don't want people to have rock landscapes," said Washington County Water Conservancy District General manager Zach Renstrom. "I encourage everyone to go to our beautiful Red Hills Desert Garden and see all the amazing things you can do with your yard without having to resort to just rock landscape."

Renstrom has been a big proponent of Southern Utahns removing grass yards, more specifically the ones where, "the only time you set foot on them is to mow them."

But Renstrom encourages residents to plant desert-friendly tress and other plants.

"We don't want to create a heat island like they did in Tucson (Arizona)," he said.

So what's so special about the Red Hills Desert Garden?

To quote from the RHDG website, "Walking along meandering pathways, visitors encounter more than 5,000 plants meticulously curated to thrive in the arid climate. Vibrant succulents, hardy shrubs and desert-adapted trees adorn the landscape, showcasing the remarkable adaptations that enable desert plants to survive in harsh conditions."

The Gardens are a virtual cheat sheet for the homeowner as to what will thrive in our environment.

"Beautiful and water smart. That’s how we would describe Utah’s first desert landscape garden. The 4.5-acre garden uses an average of five million gallons of water less per year than a similar sized turf landscape. That’s enough water to support 50 average American homes for a year."

The Red Hills Desert Garden is located of Red Hills Parkway at 375 East. Annually, the caretakers of the Gardens decorate for different holidays and feature a spectacular scene around Christmas time.

Admission is free and the Gardens are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

