The St. George Art Museum is hosting its annual Day of the Dead celebration again this year on Oct. 25.

This is the fourth year in a row they have hosted this event and this year there will be a special performance to see. The Ballet Folklorico Anayansi will be performing for the community who are also invited to try some pan de muerto, horchata, and view the works of featured artist, Zaida Machado.

“We are the only museum in Washington County that holds a large Day of the Dead event. It’s a great way for us to showcase Mexican culture in both performing and visual arts,” said Elena Turman, Administrative Professional for the St. George Art Museum. “In addition to the food and entertainment, you will love the vast array of art on display.”

Dia De Los Muertos is a widely celebrated holiday in Mexico that focuses on loved ones who have passed away. It is not always a sad celebration and usually has lots of food which is made to bring and share at graves. There are also alters with family member's pictures in the more traditional settings.

If you are not sure what pan de muerto is, it's essentially a sweet bread shared on the holiday.

The Ballet Folklorico performance will be at about 7 p.m. and the pan de muerto and horchata will be there until supplies run out. There will also be two food trucks for those looking for something a little more; El Tarasco’s and Cal’s Smoke n’ Tacos Food Truck.

“This event was very popular a year ago, so plan to arrive early,” Turman added.

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. so make sure to mark your calendars!