Drone Show Tonight As Dixie Days Center Stage
St. George's Dixie Days is back this week with events scheduled all week long.
The second-year event also brings in Dixie Round-up Rodeo as part of the festivities to make it an epic week of fun. Here's the itinerary:
MONDAY
Dixie Days Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament
- Time: 8:00 a.m.
- Location: Southgate Golf Club
Concert in the Park: Wildwood
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Location: Vernon Worthen Park (300 S 400 E)
- Information:
- More Info click: Here
Dixie Days Drone Show
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Location: Downtown St. George
- Information: Look to the sky following the Concert in the Park at Vernon Worthen Park the Red Hill at the north end of 400 East (Flood Street for an awesome drone show featuring hundreds of state-of-the-art drones equipped with LED lights. The best viewing areas are downtown, south of St. George Boulevard with a view of the Red Hill. Vernon Worthen Park is a great spot to watch. Drone Show brought to you by Droneshow.com. Tune in live to KONY Country 99.9 FM at 9 pm for the drone show soundtrack.
TUESDAY
Dixie Treks: Click Here For More Info
Trek 1: St. George Tabernacle Attic & Original College and High School 1911
- Time: 8:00am - 10:00am
- Location: St. George Tabernacle Parking Lot (Corner of Main St and Tabernacle)
Trek 2: Watercress Springs, Old west spring & Pathway to Quarry
- Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)
Trek 3: Pioneer Park Interpretive Trail & Red Hills Water Tank
- Time: 12:30pm - 2:30pm
- Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)
Trek 4: Heritage Cove & Escalante #2 oil well disaster of 1935
- Time: 2:45pm - 4:45pm
- Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)
Film Screening - My Father's Highway
- Time: 5:00 PM (1 hour 14 min) - Doors Open at 4:30 PM
- Location: The Electric Theater (68 E Tabernacle St, St. George UT)
- Information: This is the story of one of the most daring and controversial highway construction challenges in United States History. Interstate 15 travels through a 29.5 mile section of rugged, high mountain Mojave Desert in the extreme northwest portion of Arizona; braving an untamed natural wonder called the Virgin River Gorge. After 14 years of work, this section was completed in 1973 at the cost of more than $61 million or $100 an inch. To this day, it represents one of the most expensive and spectacular engineering feats in the history of the United State Interstate Highway System. The finished road takes a traveler on a 500 million year geological journey, on a four lane super highway that has become the economic lifeline of the Desert Southwest. This film tells the epic story of how this impossible road was built on this improbable route and the people who overcame every obstacle, even death, to make sure it happened.
WEDNESDAY
Utah Tech University - FREE night at the HPC
- Time: 6:00pm to 9:00pm
- Location: Human Performance Center
- Click Here to fill out the Required Waiver
Presidents Grove Statue Garden Unveiling:
- Time: 9:00am to 10:00am
- Location: Garden south of the College of Education building
THURSDAY
Dinner on Main
- Time: 5:00pm to 9:00pm
- Location: Main Street, between Tabernacle & St. George Boulevard
- Website: Dinner on Main
Carnival Midway Attractions
- Time: 5:00pm to 10:00pm
- Location: Town Square
Dixie Round-Up Rodeo
- Time: 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Location: Dixie Sunbowl
- Website: St. George Lion's Dixie Round-up Rodeo
FRIDAY
Carnival Midway Attractions
- Time: 5:00pm to 11:00pm
- Location: Town Square
Dixie Round-Up Rodeo
- Time: 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Location: Dixie Sunbowl
- Website: St. George Lion's Dixie Round-up Rodeo
SATURDAY
All Day Free Admission to:
- Sand Hollow Aquatic Center
- Thunder Junction All Abilities Park Train Ride
- St. George Carousel
- SunTran Bus service
- Recreation Center
- St. George Museum of Art
Dixie Days Dash 2k/4k
- Time: 8:00am
- Location: Vernon Worthen Park
- Website: Dixie Days Dash
90th Annual St. George Lions-Dixie Round-up Rodeo Parade
- Time: 9:00am
- Website: Rodeo Parade
Dixie Days Festival at Vernon Worthen Park
- Time: 9:00am to 2:00pm
- Location: Vernon Worthen Park
Carnival Midway Attractions
- Time: 2:00pm to 11:00pm
- Location: Town Square
Dixie Round-Up Rodeo
- Time: 6:00pm to 11:00pm
- Location: Dixie Sunbowl
- Website: St. George Lion's Dixie Round-up Rodeo
SUNDAY
Carnival Midway Attractions
- Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- Location: Town Square
