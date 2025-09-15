St. George's Dixie Days is back this week with events scheduled all week long.

The second-year event also brings in Dixie Round-up Rodeo as part of the festivities to make it an epic week of fun. Here's the itinerary:

MONDAY

Dixie Days Four-Person Scramble Golf Tournament

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Southgate Golf Club

Concert in the Park: Wildwood

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Vernon Worthen Park (300 S 400 E)

Information:

More Info click: Here

Dixie Days Drone Show

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Location: Downtown St. George

Information: Look to the sky following the Concert in the Park at Vernon Worthen Park the Red Hill at the north end of 400 East (Flood Street for an awesome drone show featuring hundreds of state-of-the-art drones equipped with LED lights. The best viewing areas are downtown, south of St. George Boulevard with a view of the Red Hill. Vernon Worthen Park is a great spot to watch. Drone Show brought to you by Droneshow.com. Tune in live to KONY Country 99.9 FM at 9 pm for the drone show soundtrack.

TUESDAY

Dixie Treks: Click Here For More Info

Trek 1: St. George Tabernacle Attic & Original College and High School 1911

Time: 8:00am - 10:00am

Location: St. George Tabernacle Parking Lot (Corner of Main St and Tabernacle)

Trek 2: Watercress Springs, Old west spring & Pathway to Quarry

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm

Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)

Trek 3: Pioneer Park Interpretive Trail & Red Hills Water Tank

Time: 12:30pm - 2:30pm

Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)

Trek 4: Heritage Cove & Escalante #2 oil well disaster of 1935

Time: 2:45pm - 4:45pm

Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)

Film Screening - My Father's Highway

Time: 5:00 PM (1 hour 14 min) - Doors Open at 4:30 PM

Location: The Electric Theater (68 E Tabernacle St, St. George UT)

Information: This is the story of one of the most daring and controversial highway construction challenges in United States History. Interstate 15 travels through a 29.5 mile section of rugged, high mountain Mojave Desert in the extreme northwest portion of Arizona; braving an untamed natural wonder called the Virgin River Gorge. After 14 years of work, this section was completed in 1973 at the cost of more than $61 million or $100 an inch. To this day, it represents one of the most expensive and spectacular engineering feats in the history of the United State Interstate Highway System. The finished road takes a traveler on a 500 million year geological journey, on a four lane super highway that has become the economic lifeline of the Desert Southwest. This film tells the epic story of how this impossible road was built on this improbable route and the people who overcame every obstacle, even death, to make sure it happened.

WEDNESDAY

Dixie Treks: Click Here For More Info

Trek 1: St. George Tabernacle Attic & Original College and High School 1911

Time: 8:00am - 10:00am

Location: St. George Tabernacle Parking Lot (Corner of Main St and Tabernacle)

Trek 2: Watercress Springs, Old West Spring & Pathway to Quarry

Time: 10:00am - 12:00pm

Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)

Trek 3: Pioneer Park Interpretive Trail & Red Hills Water Tank

Time: 12:30pm - 2:30pm

Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)

Trek 4: Heritage Cove & Escalante #2 oil well disaster of 1935

Time: 2:45pm - 4:45pm

Location: Town Square Parking Lot (Corner of 200 West and Tabernacle)

Utah Tech University - FREE night at the HPC

Time: 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Location: Human Performance Center

Click Here to fill out the Required Waiver

Presidents Grove Statue Garden Unveiling:

Time: 9:00am to 10:00am

Location: Garden south of the College of Education building

THURSDAY

Dinner on Main

Time: 5:00pm to 9:00pm

Location: Main Street, between Tabernacle & St. George Boulevard

Website: Dinner on Main

Carnival Midway Attractions

Time: 5:00pm to 10:00pm

Location: Town Square

Dixie Round-Up Rodeo

FRIDAY

Carnival Midway Attractions

Time: 5:00pm to 11:00pm

Location: Town Square

Dixie Round-Up Rodeo

SATURDAY

All Day Free Admission to:

Sand Hollow Aquatic Center

Thunder Junction All Abilities Park Train Ride

St. George Carousel

SunTran Bus service

Recreation Center

St. George Museum of Art

Dixie Days Dash 2k/4k

Time: 8:00am

Location: Vernon Worthen Park

Website: Dixie Days Dash

90th Annual St. George Lions-Dixie Round-up Rodeo Parade

Dixie Days Festival at Vernon Worthen Park

Time: 9:00am to 2:00pm

Location: Vernon Worthen Park

Carnival Midway Attractions

Time: 2:00pm to 11:00pm

Location: Town Square

Dixie Round-Up Rodeo

SUNDAY

Carnival Midway Attractions

Time: 2:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Location: Town Square

