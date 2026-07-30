Dixie Tech Receives $930K Lowe’s Foundation Grant

Washington County’s job growth continues to outpace the rest of Utah, and Dixie Technical College is preparing more students to step directly into high-demand careers.

Employment in Washington County grew at more than twice the statewide rate over the past year, highlighting Southern Utah’s continued economic momentum. But that growth also comes with a challenge: employers need more trained workers, especially in the skilled trades.

Closer the Gap

To help close that workforce gap, Dixie Technical College is expanding hands-on training programs with support from a $930,000 grant from the Lowe’s Foundation. The funding will help strengthen the college’s Construction and Apprenticeship programs while expanding training in fields such as electrical, HVACR and plumbing. The grant will support a mobile training lab, building-systems equipment and additional hands-on learning experiences. Those resources are expected to enhance daily instruction on the Dixie Tech campus while also helping the college reach learners in rural communities across Southern Utah.

Growth in Tech & Construction Industries

The funding comes through the Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants initiative, which supports skilled trades training programs across the country. Dixie Tech now joins a national network of more than 73 organizations in 30 states receiving support through the program. The expansion comes as Utah continues to see growth in infrastructure, construction and data center industries — all of which rely heavily on trained electricians, HVACR technicians, plumbers and other skilled workers.

Direct Support to Students

Dixie Technical College President Jordan Rushton said the grant will directly support students and the broader Southern Utah economy.

“On behalf of Dixie Technical College, I want to express our sincere gratitude to the Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grant program,” Rushton said. “This vital funding will directly accelerate the growth of our Construction and Apprenticeship programs, opening doors to high-paying, fulfilling careers for our students. In Lowe’s, we have found a genuine partner who shares our vision of transforming lives through technical education and strengthening our community and economy.”

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The grant represents more than new equipment. It is an investment in the workforce Southern Utah will need as the region continues to grow.