Do Utah Dogs Talk? Actually …

One of my favorite videos of all time is about a talking dog:

Of course, in this video, the dog isn't really talking, but the sound was added later using a human voice (the very funny Andrew Grantham), but it always made me wonder what dogs would say if they could talk.

As it turns out, they can talk -- well at least communicate. Many dog owners will tell you that they almost always know what their dog wants based on its, well, talking. I guess talking is the wrong word. Perhaps, audibilizing is a better word for it.

Here are some examples:

Barking: A dog's No. 1 form of communication. When a dog barks, it can have different meanings depending on the situation, the dog's body language and the intonation of the bark. For instance, a high-pitched bark usually signifies excitement, while a low-pitched bark usually implies nervousness or even angst.

Howling: Hearkening back to its wolf ancestry, howling is usually a form of communicating with other dogs (or sometimes at the moon).

Yelping: Almost always a sign of pain, especially sharp and sudden pain.

Growling: One we all know, this is a sign that the dog feels angry or threatened.

Whining: Like barking, this can have many meanings based on circumstances. It can signify fear, pain or simply dissatisfaction.

Ultimately, you know your dog better than anyone else, but it's clear that dogs -- while it's not talking like in the video -- definitely communicate audibly.

