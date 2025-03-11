Doggy Life Expectancy: How Long Will Your Utah Pup Last?

We know the oldest ever recorded age for a human is 120.

Some trees have been around for more than 4,000 years and one giant tortoise lived to be 190.

But what about Fido? It's so hard to say goodbye to our furry friends, but if you're a dog lover, you've very likely had to let one go. So how long can we expect our pets to live?

According to PetMD.com, the average lifespan for a dog is about 12 years. Each breed is different, but chances are you will have to bid farewell to your furry companion at some point.

Here's a general guideline as you strive to select the right dog for you:

Smaller dogs (Chihuahuas, Pomeranians, etc.) tend to live longer than larger dogs

While purebred dogs are often preferred by potential owners, mixed breed dogs live as much as two to three years longer than purebreds.

Very large dogs (Great Danes, St. Bernards, etc.) have the shortest lifespans, oftentimes succumbing to health issues after just seven years of life.

The French Bulldog, the most popular dog in Utah, lives between 10 and 13 years.

Experts say you, the owner, can do a lot to make sure your dog loves a long life.

Here are some tips:

Make sure your dog's vaccinations are up-to-date. As hard as it is to resist, don't spoil your dog with table scraps and an overabundance of treats. Slim dogs, like slim people, tend to live longer. Take your dog in for bloodwork and a check-up at the veterinarian every year. Exercise! You and your dog both need it, so go ahead and go for that walk together.

Saying goodbye sucks, especially when your beloved pet has been a part of the family.

But a few minor acts will help you have to say goodbye less often.

