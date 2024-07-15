Notably, there have already been three heat-related deaths in just the past three days in Utah.

Heat, especially extreme heat, can kill. "Don't take the heat lightly," said one local official.

As most of Utah is under an active heat warning, experts at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital are working to help keep people safe this summer – and out of the hospital.

Intermountain Health has seen a significant increase in heat related illnesses this year compared to last year at its hospital emergency departments throughout Utah due to the triple digit temperatures.

Most patients are suffering from heat exhaustion or heat exacerbating chronic diseases. As temperatures continue to rise, Intermountain Health experts are advising everyone to stay safe and not get complacent.

Medical experts from Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital are focused on safety measures for the community to help prevent serious health issues – and visits to the emergency department – due to the extreme heat.

The excessive heat warnings currently in effect bring serious risks with being outdoors for too long that can include dehydration, heat exhaustion, and other related illnesses that could result in hospitalization.

Intermountain medical experts urge people to seek relief from the extreme heat by taking these recommendations seriously:

Drinking plenty of water, eating a proper diet, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day are the simplest ways to avoid having problems. Everyone, regardless of age, should be drinking at least 60 to 90 ounces of water daily. “Water is vital, but soda is not very good for rehydration,” said Dr. Patrick Carroll, medical director for Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. “Alcohol is also not good for rehydration. Alcohol can lead to increase urination and more dehydration.” Car safety is exceedingly important, especially with children, whose bodies can heat up three to five times faster than an adult. Never leave a child or pet in a hot car, even for only a few minutes. Also, consider allowing a few minutes to allow air conditioning to cool the interior of your vehicle before driving. If possible, stay indoors during the hottest times of the day – between 12 and 5 pm. Also, refrain from physical activities on concrete or artificial turf, as these surfaces tend to soak up more of the sun’s energy and can increase the heat in the area by several degrees. Avoid walking barefoot on hot surfaces. “Don’t let your kid’s go out with bare feet. It will quickly blister the feet and cause heat related injuries with contact with those hot surfaces,” said Dr. Carroll. “Pets can experience the same thing with injuries to the bottom of their paws.” Be sure to apply sunscreen to protect your skin when you are outside. Focus on SPF 50 sunscreen, there is not a need for picking products that exceed SPF 50. Please routinely check on elderly and other vulnerable populations, and ensure your loved ones are safe. If areas are without power, check on your friends or family to ensure they have air condition. If they do not, invite them over to cool down.

“We are seeing the record heat. We want you to know these signs,” said Dr. Carroll. “Being aware of these signs and symptoms can make a difference for your loved ones and allow you to have a wonderful summer and stay healthy.”

Woman Declared Dead at Snow Canyon State Park During Heat Wave

Authorities in Washington County declared a woman as dead following a report of distressed hikers at Snow Canyon State Park on July 13.

The Santa Clara-Ivins Public Safety Department released a statement on Facebook summarizing the incident, written by Chief Jaron L. Studley.

Studley said, “On July 13, 2024, at 3:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a medical incident at Snow Canyon State Park. Initial information shows that two individuals were suffering from a heat-related incident.”

A team comprised of members from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Clara-Ivins Fire and Rescue, Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, state park rangers, and Gold Cross responded to the distress call.

The team located the hikers and transported them to St. George Regional Hospital for heat exhaustion, but the incident wasn’t over yet.

Studley said, “While on the scene, a passerby contacted police and reported that a third individual was unconscious a short distance away. The individual was identified as a 30-year-old female. First responders located the individual, and it was determined that the individual was deceased.”

Studley didn’t explain what killed the woman, but said the case is still under investigation, and that information is limited due to the unusual nature of the incident.

The public safety director then concluded the statement by advising residents to stay hydrated during the sweltering summer heat in Southern Utah.

Studley said, “As temperatures soar, it’s absolutely vital to maintain a regular intake of water, especially when outdoors. Dehydration can lead to serious health issues, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Remember, your body may still need water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Watch for signs of dehydration, like dizziness or excessive fatigue. Stay safe and well-hydrated.”

We’ll continue to provide updates as this story develops.