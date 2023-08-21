Drive-by Shooting In St. George Has Authorities Seeking Answers

Police are seeking answers after a drive-by shooting in the wee hours of the morning today just off of Riverside Drive in St. George.

Here's the press release from the St. George Police Department:

On August 21, 2023, at approximately 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of 2940 E 110 N Cir on a reported drive-by shooting. Several shots were reportedly fired toward a single home. Fortunately, no one was injured. Detectives processed the scene and reviewed video surveillance where they were able to identify the suspect vehicle, which had previously been reported as stolen. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and initiated a brief pursuit but eventually lost sight of it. The vehicle was later located abandoned and is being processed by detectives for additional evidence. Anyone with any information about this incident or the suspect's identification is asked to call 435-627-4300 and reference incident # 23P022066.

SGPD offered no other information on a possible motive or the suspects who may be involved.

The location of the shooting is just off Riverside Drive, just past the bend in the road, turning it from 3050 East to Riverside Drive on the West side of the road, approximately a block and a half from the Millcreek Park.

The press release sparked some heavy dialog on social media. A sampling.

"Wth is happening to our community, it used to be so quiet and safe, I hope they get the people." -- Cherie S. commented.

"I remember when you used to only hear this kind of news out of LV. Then it moved to SLC news. Now it is happening in St George. I have been here 19 years and boy has it changed." -- Peg K.

"I had a pistol and cash stolen out of my truck last night in Bloomington, not far from the vehicle that was stolen." Carter W.

"This is why I left my hometown. Saint George is just getting terrible. My poor home town." Cory S.