It’s Here: The Secrets To happiness
I hear it all the time -- "I have enough (money, family, things, etc.) but I'm just not happy."
So to help chase the blues away, here are 11 surefire ways to make yourself happier.
- Sing a happy song -- A religious song (Sunshine On My Soul Today) or a secular song (Don' Worry, be Happy) will change your mood almost instantly.
- Spend time with uplifting people -- might be family or friends or even happy strangers, but happiness is definitely infectious.
- Meditate -- Clear your brain, forget the world and go to the happy place inside your imagination.
- Practice smiling -- Find a mirror and literally practice putting on your best smile. Once you do it, you'll start to feel it.
- Make a gratitude list -- It's easy to wallow i9n what we don't have. Instead, focus on what you do have and write it down.
- Serve someone else -- Study after study has shown that losing yourself in the service of others lifts your spirits.
- Sleep more -- Not all day, but just make sure you're getting enough sleep -- seven hours a night at least -- and you will find the blues gone before you know it.
- Work out -- OK, running or doing jumping jacks sound horrible. So find an exercise you do like (pickleball, basketball, softball, cycling) and go for it.
- Cut down your commute -- Driving a long way to work sucks and eats up your free time. So move closer to work -- or better yet, work from home if you can.
- Visit the great outdoors -- You don't have to go to a National Park or monument, just go outside and enjoy some fresh air.
- Check off items on your list -- Make a list of easy things to do (make your bed, answer emails, etc.) and then check them off when you do them. The X mark when you accomplish something provides a tremendous endorphin rush.
Happiness is a state of mind and these easy tricks can help you get there faster.
LOOK: Do you see faces in these photos?
Pareidolia refers to the ability to see recognizable shapes, often faces, in random objects. Take a look at the photos below and see if you can identify any faces or shapes. Some are easy to spot, while others might be more challenging.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll