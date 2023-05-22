June is just around the corner and Southern Utah has been gearing up for all of its summer events.

There is something for everyone and of course a ton of family-friendly events (as always) but the trouble always comes when deciding what event to attend. If you are out of ideas, we’ve got you covered with a few local happenings you can check out by yourself or with the family.

Events In Southern Utah This Week:

The Crack Shack Grand Opening

Well, St. George seems to be opening quite a few new food stops and it’s adding the Crack Shack to its list of options. This fried chicken franchise looks delicious with its fried chicken sandwiches. You get eight different options of sandwiches alone. I’ll be trying the Buffalo Soldier when I have the chance to stop by.

Unlike other grand openings, there won’t be any freebies BUT they are donating a portion of all the proceeds to the local non-profit Neighborhood Connection which addresses local child hunger. Those who attend will also have a chance to win other prizes and goodies. The first 300 people will be part of the giveaway as well.

When: May 24

Where: The Crack Shack 1216 S Bluff St Suite 1201

St. George, UT 84770

Online: https://fb.me/e/3qEjx18xa

Stop The Bleed Day

Learn how to stop life-threatening bleeding with a one-hour free course hosted by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department. It may not sound exciting but educational events can come in handy later on. Plus, maybe you could save a life one day when someone really needs it.

When: May 25 1 to 2 p.m.

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department 620 South 400 East #400

St George, UT 84770

Online: https://allevents.in/st%20george/stop-the-bleed-day-free-course-st-george-cedar-city-link-below/10000628548263777

Local Authors Night

Meet local Utah authors at the Book Bungalow in St. George this weekend. Mallory Ruesch with her book “Inspired to Recover”, talks about the struggles of addiction and moving past it. She will be one of two authors you can speak to at the event.

The other author for the event is Cheryl J. Sachse who wrote “What Hides Inside?” which is a read-along and participation book that helps kids learn about the outside world. Sachse will also be at the Story Time at noon on June 3.

When: May 27 7 to 8 p.m.

Where: Book Bungalow 94 West Tabernacle Street

St. George, UT 84770-4087

Online: https://www.thebookbungalow.com/event/local-authors-night-malory-ruesch-cheryl-sachse-and-barbara-moore