The clocks fall back an hour this Sunday to mark the end of Daylight Saving Time.

While there is a link between moving the clocks forward and things like heart attacks and traffic accidents, there are fewer issues when it comes to moving them back.

Many will get an extra hour of sleep, which can cause some issues with sleep habits. More darkness as we approach winter could lead to some developing seasonal depression.

Meanwhile the doctors with the American Medical Association say it's time for America to stop tinkering with our body clocks.

“The U.S. should eliminate seasonal time changes in favor of a national, fixed, year-round time,” says the AMA's position statement, adding that “current evidence best supports the adoption of year-round standard time, which aligns best with human circadian biology and provides distinct benefits for public health and safety.”

The AMA website makes no bones about it, citing a recent survey: "An online survey of 2,005 adults conducted on behalf of AASM last year found that 64% of Americans support eliminating seasonal time changes. Respondents listed “public health and safety” as the top factor that lawmakers should consider when mulling legislation on daylight saving time. Nearly two-thirds of parents (64%) said they would be concerned about their children’s safety if they had to go to school before the sun comes up. That would be common if permanent daylight saving time were adopted."

But truthfully, despite a groundswell of support from medical professionals, bills concerning Daylight Saving Time seem to rot and die in the various state and federal legislatures.

"Someday they'll actually do some=thing about it," said Southern Utah resident Lamont Richards. "Someday."

