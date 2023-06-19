After a tumultuous process of developments, the St. George City Council has been ordered by a federal judge to allow the all-ages drag show, which is currently scheduled for June 30 at a St. George public park.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer was the one who pulled the plug on the controversial topic of aggregation.

Nuffer said: “Public spaces are public spaces. Public spaces are not private spaces. Public spaces are not majority spaces. The First Amendment of the United States Constitution ensures that all citizens, popular or not, majority or minority, conventional or unconventional, have access to public spaces for public expression.”

In response to this ruling, the St. George City Council may appeal the decision. Representatives of the City of St. George released a statement on June 16 regarding Judge Nuffer's orders.

The statement said: “The City of St. George is committed to ensuring that our public parks and facilities remain viable and open to our residents as well as for those who may want to hold one of the many special events in our community. Our intent is always to follow the law both when we enact laws and when we enforce laws, and we will continue to do so. We have read Judge Nuffer's opinion and while we are disappointed in the result, we are currently evaluating our options in light of the ruling.”

This dispute has been ongoing as far as March when the permit for the drag show was denied by the City of St. George, and the subsequent lawsuit from the Southern Utah Drag Stars and its CEO Mitski Avalox in late May.